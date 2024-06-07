Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

Denmark elected to UN Security Council

Years of diplomacy have resulted in Denmark being elected to one of the rotating seats on the UN Security Council, news agency AFP reports.

Along with Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia, Denmark was elected by secret ballot yesterday at the United Nations General Assembly to serve on the Security Council for the 2025-2026 term.

The top UN panel, charged with maintaining international peace and security, is comprised of 15 nations, including five veto-wielding permanent members: Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

Ten others are elected to two-year terms, half of which are renewed each year.

The five nations elected Thursday had run unopposed.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said it was a “big day for Danish foreign policy”.

Vocabulary: sikkerhedsråd – security council

Media expert felt threatened after critical comments about politician

A senior lecturer at the Danish School of Media and Journalism, Roger Buch, says he felt threatened by Danish People’s Party (DF) politician Anders Vistisen, who is set for election to the EU parliament at this weekend’s elections.

Buch, who regularly comments on media stories in the Danish media, said he received emails threatening legal action from Vistisen’s lawyer after telling the press that DF’s use of EU-funding to pay for campaign ads may not have kept within the rules.

The response from the far-right, anti-EU party’s lead EU candidate was “shocking”, Buch said.

“I’ve contributed to thousands of news stories over 30 years and have never experienced anything like it. Before an article had even been published, or before Vistisen knew what my comments were, I was receiving intimidating emails with accusations of libel and defamation. I consider it a clear threat,” he told newspaper BT.

Vocabulary: injurier og ærekrænkelser – libel and defamation

Nationalbanken reduces Danish interest rate following ECB cut

After the European Central Bank yesterday cut the Eurozone’s interest rate for the first time since 2019, Denmark’s central bank, Nationalbanken, responded as expected by making a similar reduction to the Danish lead interest rate.

The move was expected due to Denmark’s monetary policy of keeping the krone’s vale fixed against the Euro.

The interest rate in Denmark was cut by 0.25 percent points and now stands at 3.5 percent.

People with certain types of flexible rate mortgage are among those most likely to benefit from the lower rate.

Vocabulary: fastkurs – fixed rate

Nordic Waste owner donates 50 million kroner to local residents

The major holding company of Nordic Waste, the company at the centre of a major scandal after its soil treatment facility overspilled into the surrounding environment late last year, has donated 50 million kroner to local village Ølst, newswire Ritzau reports.

The company, USTC, said in a statement that it had found a model for the donation in partnership with a residents’ association in Ølst, after initially announcing its plan to donate money in January.

USTC is owned by Danish billionaire Torben Østergaard Nielsen and his two daughters, Nina Østergaard Borris and Mia Østergaard Rechnitzer.

“The landslide at Ølst has affected many members of the public who have been in a very difficult situation in recent months, so I’m pleased that we at USTC now have the opportunity to make a genuine difference for those people,” Østergaard Borris said in a statement.

Vocabulary: jordskred – landslide

Compulsory bank account rule scrapped for certain work permits

Parliament has adopted a law exempting a broad group of foreign workers from a requirement to be paid into a Danish bank account.

A bill adopted this week means means foreign workers who receive a work permit under the "researcher" scheme and four so-called "fast track" schemes will no longer be obliged to open and receive payment in a Danish bank account.

For employees still covered by the bank account requirement, the government has meanwhile extended the time limit for setting up a Danish bank account from 90 days to 180 days.

The Confederation of Danish Industry (DI) praised the decision to large scrap the bank account rule, saying it means “both the private and public sectors can now more flexibly recruit international staff”.

You can find our full report on this story here.