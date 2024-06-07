New Copenhagen bus terminal up and running after official opening

Advertisement

Passengers taking a Kombardo Express or Flixbus service from Copenhagen to Aarhus, Sweden, Germany or anywhere else will no longer have to stand around on a damp kerbside at Ingerslevsgade, after the new long-distance Copenhagen Bus Terminal officially opened on Thursday.

The new terminal, located close to the Dybbølsbro S-train station and the Fisketorv shopping mall, replaces Ingerslevsgade, which amounted to little more than a series of shelters alongside a bicycle lane.

Copenhagen city mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen was among those present at the inauguration of the new transport facility on Thursday.

“The traffic chaos at Ingerslevsgade is now a saga of the past,” Hæstorp Andersen said in the speech.

Passengers and operators also spoke positively about the new terminal in comments to broadcaster DR.

“I no longer need to be slightly scared about being hit by a bicycle or a car. I also don’t need to spend a long time looking for my bus, because it’s easy to find here,” passenger Jonas Kjærgaard is quoted by DR.

Advertisement

Mark Palmquist, owner of Gudhjem Bus which operates a Copenhagen-Bornholm service, told DR the new station solves “a lot of uncertainty among drivers about where to park and whether there is a space for your bus.”

“With the new terminal, there is a dedicated booth for the bus when it arrives,” Palmquist said.

Features of the new long-distance bus terminal include a departures hall, a convenience store, information screens and platforms which do not involve crossing bicycle lanes – all of which were lacking on Ingerslevsgade.

The terminal is accessible from the Dybbølsbro S-train station and a nearby city bus stop which serves lines 7A and 11.

A new M4 line Metro station to be opened later this month, Havneholmen, will also provide easy access to the bus terminal.

It also has 200 bicycle parking spaces.

The terminal was built by the Danish Roads Directorate on behalf of Copenhagen Municipality and is operated by regional bus company Movia.

Construction of the terminal began in 2021 and costs are approximately 165 million kroner.