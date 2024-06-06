Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Advertisement

Activists set up camp at Rådhuspladsen to demand embargo on weapons sales to Israel

A tent camp sprang up at the City Hall Square (Rådhuspladsen) in central Copenhagen yesterday. The activists who raised the tents, the group “Palestine Square”, said in a statement that their aim is to demand the Danish government stops selling weapons to Israel.

“When the International Court of Justice states that there is probably a genocide in Gaza, the absolute minimum Denmark should do is to stop all arms trade with the state of Israel,” a representative from the group in the statement.

The group also said they would stay in place in the tents until their demands are met.

Copenhagen Police told newswire Ritzau they had been in dialogue with the protestors.

“It is legal to demonstrate at Rådhuspladsen and we have had no complaints so far,” an officer said.

Vocabulary: folkedrab – genocide

King and Queen’s Faroe Islands visit cancelled due to strike

A week-long strike on the Faroe Islands has put paid to a planned visit from King Frederik and Queen Mary, Ritzau reports.

The visit, which was scheduled for next week, has been indefinitely postponed by the Faroese prime minister Aksel V. Johannesen, who said it is not “sensible to go ahead with the visit under the present circumstances”.

The palace said in a statement that the King and Queen have “full understanding” for the decision.

Vocabulary: hensigstmæssig – appropriate/sensible

Aarhus Airport reports increase in Scandinavian traffic

Aarhus Airport is seeing growth revolving around services to other parts of Scandinavia, the airport said in a press release.

More and more passengers are using Aarhus Airport to connect to hubs such as Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm for onward travel to other parts of Europe, the airport says.

That means an increase demand for flights like the domestic service to Copenhagen, which has previously been a staple of business travellers. A 5.4 percent increase in passengers to Copenhagen has been registered, with 17 percent more flying to Oslo. For Stockholm the growth is as much as 119 percent.

Overall, the airport registered 7 percent more passengers in May than in the same month in 2019. It underwent major renovation in the intervening years, much of which took place during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Vocabulary: foretrukne – preferred

Copenhagen’s famous forest kindergartens under threat from municipal closures

Several of Copenhagen’s internationally-renowned ‘forest kindergartens’, in which children spend the entirety of their time outside, are under threat of closure due to higher running costs.

Dozens of childcare institutions in Copenhagen face closure while others will be downsized in a cost-cutting exercise in response to what the municipality says is a decline in demand for places related to a drop in the number of young children who live in the city.

At particular risk from the cutbacks appear to be the so-called udflytterinstitutioner, literally “excursion institutions” but probably better known as “forest kindergartens”.

These kindergartens, which revolve around a daily routine in which small children spend the majority or entirety of their time outside, including during winter, have gained the attention of international media in years past and been praised for their potential benefits to children.

You can read our full article on this story here.