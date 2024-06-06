Postal votes for EU elections close on Thursday in Denmark

Advertisement

If you're busy this Sunday or won't have a chance to vote, Thursday 6th June is the final chance to cast a postal vote (brevstemme in Danish) in the EU elections. Voting booths will be open in at least one place in each municipality during the times of 0900 and 1600. You don't have to vote in your own municipality.

Some places will have longer opening hours, for example in Copenhagen some voting locations are open until 2000 and in Esbjerg and Aalborg until 1700.

To vote by post, you must attend one of the designated advance voting locations, which you can find through your municipality's website. You must bring your ballot card (valgkort) or an accepted form of ID. Valid ID includes a passport, driving license, the yellow health insurance card (sygesikringskort) or the app version of the health card.

Once you've voted by post, you cannot vote on election day, which is Sunday 9th June.

Advance voting is becoming an increasingly popular option. The 2022 general election saw an advanced voting rate of just under 10 percent, the highest ever.

Advertisement

Who is eligible to vote?

In EU parliamentary elections, nationals of all EU countries who reside in Denmark can both vote in the elections and run for office.

Nationals of non-EU countries cannot vote or run in these elections.

To be eligible to vote and run in the EU elections, you must either be eligible to vote in Danish general elections or be an EU national who resides in Denmark. You must be 18 years old or more.

Unlike with general elections, foreign-based Danes can also vote in EU elections in Denmark if they live in another EU country (but not a non-EU country).

READ MORE: 10 things you should know about the European Parliamentary elections ✎

Sunday 9th June

If you miss the deadline for a postal vote, you need to attend a polling station on 9th June between the time of 0900 and 2000.

Polling stations will generally be set up in the same places as for national and local elections - usually town halls, schools and other public buildings, which you can find on your municipality website.

Advertisement

Although Denmark's voting day in on Sunday 9th June, the citizens of the 26 other EU countries may vote on a different day. The individual member states have different election rules and voting traditions, which is why they have all been given four days - from Thursday June 6th to Sunday June 9th - to choose from.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the European elections in Denmark

How does the election work?

Every five years since 1979, voters around the European Union have voted to select their MEPs (Members of the European Parliament) in Brussels and Strasbourg, with the number growing to 720 members in 2024.

Each country gets a number of MEPs roughly proportional to its population, with Germany, the EU’s most populous country, getting the most with 96 seats and Denmark getting 15 seats this year, up from 14 due to Brexit.

A total of 169 politicians from 11 different parties are running for the European Parliament elections in Denmark this year.

Unlike in a general election, where you can only vote for the politicians who are in your constituency, here you can vote for any candidate, regardless of where you live.

MEPs aren’t supposed to act in purely national interests but instead are meant to have a Europe-wide view, which is why you should ideally vote based on what each candidate and party wants to do for Europe, rather than treat the European elections as a referendum on Denmark's government.

You can read our guide about the 11 different parties and their campaign topics here.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What's at stake in the European parliamentary elections?