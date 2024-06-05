Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Grundlovsdag: look out for flags and celebrations

Today is Grundlovsdag or Constitution Day, the anniversary of the day Denmark adopted its constitution.

It's not a public holiday (although some are given the day off), but today is a notable edition because it marks 175 years since the first Danish Constitution.

The royal family and politicians were arriving for a special service at Holmens Kirke in Copenhagen this morning, and there will be flags flying across the country as is the Constitution Day tradition.

Plans progress for Copenhagen city park next to Tivoli

The economy department at Copenhagen Municipality has decided to move forward with plans to build a green area adjoining Tivoli after analyses showed that public transport could be diverted around such a park without major consequences for traffic flow.

The park would mean cars and buses would no longer be able to pass through a section of the current Vesterbrogade also known as Vesterbro Passage, the urban infrastructure section (Teknik- og Miljøforvaltningen) at the city government said in a statement.

The new green area would be placed adjacent to the City Hall Square (Rådhuspladsen) as well as Tivoli, and was first proposed by Tivoli itself back in 2019. The amusement park has long sought redevelopment of the area in front of its main entrance.

Vocabulary: omlægges – diverted

Financing secured for Børsen reconstruction

Work can eventually begin on the reconstruction of the Old Stock Exchange, Børsen, which was left in ruins by a devasting fire in April.

That is because financing has been secured for what will be a huge restoration work.

Børsen, which was built in the 1600s, was the national Stock Exchange until the 1970s and is now owned by the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

“We have the financing in place. We are in close dialogue with the authorities in relation to cultural artefacts and everyone is playing a constructive part. So I am very confident that we can begin the reconstruction relatively soon,” the business organisation’s CEO, Brian Mikkelsen, said at a briefing yesterday.

Vocabulary: genopførsel – reconstruction/restoration

Liberal leader says party not influenced by Russia

The leader of the Liberal (Venstre) party Troels Lund Poulsen says he can guarantee that the Liberals have not been affected by any attempts at manipulation by Russia.

That comes after one of the party’s candidates for the upcoming EU elections, Alexandra Sasha, last week withdrew from the election and quit politics after media reports that she was compromised by Russia.

Newspaper BT last week reported that Sasha had once been a board member with the youth wing of the European Russian Forum. In a Facebook post announcing her withdrawal from politics, Sasha said she was not a “lackey of Putin”.

Poulsen said the Liberals’ stance was “completely clear”.

“It’s clear to everyone where the Liberals stand in regard to the entire question of Ukraine,” he said at a briefing on cyber security.

Vocabulary: lakaj – lackey/pawn

Denmark to raise citizenship application fee to 6,000 kroner

The fee for applying for Danish citizenship is to be hiked by 50 percent from the current 4,000 kroner to 6,000 kroner, the government announced yesterday.

The Ministry of Immigration and Integration said in a statement that the fee for applying for Danish citizenship will be raised to 6,000 kroner so that it “more closely reflects the costs of case processing”.

Foreign nationals in Denmark who plan to apply for citizenship in the near future should keep in mind that the new fees will not take effect until parliament passes a bill providing for this.

Our full report on the announcement can be found here.

Vocabulary: hæves – is/will be raised/lifted