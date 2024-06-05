TELL US: What do you think about Denmark raising the price of citizenship?
We’d like to hear your thoughts on the Danish government’s decision to make applying for citizenship 50 percent more expensive.
Denmark’s government on Tuesday announced it will rise the fee for applying for citizenship from 4,000 kroner to 6,000 kroner.
The government said it was raising the fee for apply for citizenship to 6,000 kroner so that it “more closely reflects the costs of case processing”.
The current 4,000 kroner fee, has applied since 2021 when it was raised from 3,800 kroner. The new hike means the fee is five times more than the 1,200 kroner that was charged to applications prior to 2018.
We’d like to hear your thoughts on this matter. Do you think the price is fair? Will it affect your plans to apply for Danish citizenship?
