Denmark confirms new residence scheme for students in key labour areas

Parliament on Tuesday adopted new rules which pave the way for a new residence scheme related to enrolment in education, the Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) said in a statement.

The scheme allows foreign nationals to continue their residence and education in Denmark in some cases if they lose their residence rights.

Under the new rules, students in subjects where Denmark is experiencing a labour shortage will be able to remain in Denmark using the scheme, even if the original basis for their residence rights no longer applies.

It comes into effect on July 1st, SIRI said in the statement.

Foreign nationals who could benefit from the scheme but have already lost their residence rights, or will lose them before July 1st, could also be given permission to remain in the country if they were enroled on a qualifying course at the time their previous residence permit expires.

One of the conditions for eligibility under the scheme is that the extension of the original residence permit was rejected or revoked, or the student’s right of residence in Denmark under EU rules was found to have expired, in the period between July 1st 2020 and June 30th 2024, SIRI states.

People granted new residence permits under the scheme will be given a maximum of six months’ continued residence after they complete their studies in order to find a job.

Although SIRI does not specify in the statement the job types which would qualify as being in areas of labour shortage, this is usually a matter for the Arbejdsmarkedsbalancen or "labour market balance", prepared biannually by the Danish Agency for Labour Market and Recruitment.

The Arbejdsmarkedsbalancen lists which job titles are currently experiencing severe labour shortages, labour shortages, which are employable, and which are less employable.

