Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Gas situation downgraded from crisis level with supply stabilised

Denmark’s supply of gas is better than it was two years ago. As a result, the Danish Energy Agency has decided to reduce the crisis level at which the country’s gas situation is currently rated.

This means the agency has repealed an “early warning” which requests gas market stakeholders prepare for a potential supply crisis.

The now-cancelled alert level is the lowest of three possible alert levels and was put in place in June 2022. At the time, import of gas to the EU from Russia had recently seen a drastic reduction because of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We are reducing the crisis level because we are now in a far better place than when we raised it in 2022,” Danish Energy Agency director Kristoffer Böttzauw said in a statement.

Denmark’s gas consumption has fallen by 22 percent in the meantime and the country’s supply has been stabilised through use of biogas and increased supplies from Norway as well as Danish gas production, he explained.

Vocabulary: forsyningssikkerhed – supply security

Social Democrats want to ban Telegram

The senior party in the coalition government, the Social Democrats, say they want to ban the messaging app Telegram in Denmark.

Abuse directed at women with Middle Eastern backgrounds within large groups on the app is the reason for the Social Democratic decision, equality minister Trine Bramsen and Mayor of Odense Peter Rahbek Juel told newspaper Berlingske.

“We have unfortunately seen some terrible examples and a lot of examples of the social media Telegram in particular being used to humiliate young ethnics [minorities, ed.] – particularly young women – and to shame them, well aware that it could have the consequence that their families exclude them or even do worse,” Bramsen said to news wire Ritzau.

The party also wants to clamp down on videos that intentionally provoke “negative social control”, they also said.

Vocabulary: at udskamme – to humiliate/bring shame on

Scores of rail services cancelled in Jutland

Transport company GoCollective, until recently known as Arriva, has cancelled a total of 80 rail services this week. The cancellations apply up to and including Friday.

Services between Aarhus and Viborg, Aarhus and Herning, Aarhus and Struer and Thisted and Struer are affected.

“The train cancellations are due to several different factors including that many of our trains will undergo major servicing,” the company said to regional media TV Midtvest.

GoCollective, which changed its name in April, is Denmark’s largest private rail and bus operator. It was acquired last year by the equity firm Mutares.

Vocabulary: serviceeftersyn – (vehicle) servicing

Maersk lifts 2024 guidance by $3 bn amid shipping woes

Danish shipping giant Maersk on Monday said it expected its profits in 2024 to be $3 billion higher than previous projections as freight rates have increased amid the crisis in the Red Sea, news agency AFP reports.

Months of Huthi attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthis have prompted some shipping companies to detour around southern Africa to avoid the Red Sea route -- which normally carries about 12 percent of global trade.

Maersk said in a statement that on the back of the "disruption caused by the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea" and "continued strong container market demand" it was now seeing signs of "further port congestions", and additional increases in container freight rates.

"This development is gradually building up and is expected to contribute to a stronger financial performance in the second half of 2024," Maersk said.

Shots fired at hair salon in Frederiksberg

A hair salon in the district of Frederiksberg was last night the scene of a shooting, Copenhagen police said.

Reports of a shooting at the location were received by police at 1:45am, on-duty officer Espen Godiksen told Ritzau.

“We arrived at the location and there is a hair salon at Frederiksberg Alle 4 called Bladi Cuts. We are able to confirm it has been shot through the window several times,” he said.

No injuries were caused by the shooting. Police were unable to suggest any possible motive or suspects.

“We have a major investigation underway,” Godiksen said.

Vocabulary: adskillige – several