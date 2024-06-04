Denmark’s population will not exceed 6 million until 2028

Advertisement

Women in Denmark are expected to have fewer children in the coming years, meaning that the population, which has long been closing in on six million, will not surpass that total until 2028, national agency Statistics Denmark said on Tuesday.

Older demographics will meanwhile account for a much larger proportion of the population because of extended life expectancies, the agency said in a new projection.

Some 8,600 fewer children are expected to be born in Denmark in 2030 compared to earlier projections, Statistics Denmark wrote.

Statistics Denmark has adjusted projected births in Denmark downwards based on recent fertility trends. Graphic: Statistics Denmark

The slower rate of population growth and skewing demographics will have economic consequences, the senior economist of the Danish Chamber of Commerce, Tore Stramer, said in comments to newswire Ritzau.

“Fewer children will mean lower costs in the public sector for daycare, schools and so on,” he said.

But lower costs in this aspects of the economy could be offset by those at the other end of the age scale. The age group 80 years and over, which currently represents five percent of the population, is now expected to grow to 10 percent by 2047.

The age group is also forecast to grow by a much larger extent than any other age demographic.

Denmark's projected population chart shows the over-80 demographic growing at a greater rate than any other. Graphic: Statistics Denmark

A lower birth rate and growing elderly demographic will have a combined effect of reducing the proportion of the population which is of working age. The figure for total number of people in employment could therefore fall even as the population grows, Stramer explained to Ritzau.

“Looking at the EU, the labour force is expected to be 45 million people smaller as soon as 2050,” the senior economist said.