Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Social Democratic councillor steps down following blockbuster documentary

The head of the Social Democratic group on the municipal council in Zealand town Køge has stepped down from his post as a consequence of headline documentary series Den Sorte Svane (“The Black Swan”), which was released last week by broadcaster TV2.

The series uses hidden cameras to film meetings between TV2’s “mole”, lawyer Amira Smajic, and individuals heavily connected to organised crime, as well as lawyers and business figures. It repeatedly succeeds in shedding light on corruption.

In one episode, Smajic meets Køge businessman Carl Richard Christensen, who appears to offer assistance with money laundering.

Links between Christensen and Erik Swiatek, the erstwhile head of the Social Democrats in Køge, have now resulted in a demotion for Swiatek, who now becomes an ordinary councillor according to TV2 News.

“Erik is an honourable and decent man but it won’t do for a Social Democratic chairperson to be meeting so intensively with Carl Richard Christensen,” Køge’s mayor Marie Stærke told the channel.

Vocabulary: at trække sig – to withdraw/step down

Russian state fund ‘financed campaigns of manipulation in Denmark’

A Russian state-funded foundation has spent millions of kroner on “campaigns of manipulation” in Denmark as well as other European countries, broadcaster DR reports, citing documents from the Moscow-based foundation, Pravfond.

In coordination with other European media, DR has gained access to the Russian slush fund’s documents via an unnamed European intelligence agency.

The reports describe how Pravfond was used to finance several media which disseminate content in various languages across Europe.

Experts who spoke to DR said that the content of the websites in question can be labelled Russian propaganda.

Vocabulary: påvirkningskampagner – propaganda/manipulation campaigns

Danes in several cities march to demand greener EU politics

A large group of protestors took to the streets in Copenhagen yesterday in an effort to increase focus on green politics in Europe ahead of this week’s EU elections.

The demonstration began on the square outside the Christiansborg parliament before moving through the centre of the capital.

Six other Danish cities hosted similar marches, news wire Ritzau writes.

Vocabulary: opmærksomhed – attention/awareness

Vingegaard absent from Denmark's Olympic line-up

Two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard, who was seriously injured in a horrific crash eight weeks ago, was notably absent from Denmark's Olympic selection presented on Saturday, news agency AFP writes.

Visma-Lease a Bike rider Vingegaard, 27, was hospitalised after suffering rib and collarbone fractures and sustaining lung damage in a mass crash on the Tour of the Basque Country on April 4th.

In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, in early May, Vingegaard said he was back training on his bike and hoped to be in shape to defend his Tour de France title.

"We don't know exactly how my shape and recovery will go but I will do everything I can to get there," he added of the June 29th to July 21st race.

The Paris Olympics open just a few days later, on July 26th.

Vocabulary: at komme sig – to recover from illness/injury