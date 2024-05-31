Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Danish PM attacks "unacceptable moral slippage" in TV 2 documentary

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has expressed her outrage at the links between criminals, lawyers and business people brought to light in the TV2 documentary Den sorte svane, or "The Black Swan".

"It is an expression of a completely unacceptable moral slippage," she wrote in a post on her Instagram channel. "The Minister of Justice will look at whether even more can be done to combat what TV2's documentary has brought to light."

The documentary series uses a mole, who moves in the criminal environment to show how lawyers and seemingly established businessmen, help criminals carry out money laundering and fraud, involving the disposal of contaminated soil.

The documentary has led to the lawyer Nicolai Dyhr being expelled as a partner from the law firm Horten and to the lawyer Lise Roulund being reported to the police by the Bar Association.

The property developer Martin Odgaard has been suspended from the construction company 1927 Estate, and businessman and former city council member in Køge, Carl Richard Christensen, has resigned from all his board positions.

Danish vocabulary: moralsk skred - moral sliding/slippage/decline

Danish parties agree to ban on PFAS in clothing and shoes

All the parties in the Danish parliament have agreed to a new PFAS action plan, which will see the so-called 'forever chemicals' banned from use in clothing and shoes in order to protect drinking water from the hard-to-degrade flourine substances.

The ban will come into force from July 1st 2026.

The plan, which will be given 404 million kroner in funding between 2024 and 2027, will see drinking water purified in areas where there are very high levels of PFAS in the groundwater.

Danish vocabulary: evighedskemikalier - forever chemicals

Copenhagen plans street party to celebrate finish of new M4 Metro line

The company that runs the Copenhagen Metro plans to hold a day of concerts next month at Mozarts Plads in Sydhavn, to mark the opening of the final stage of the M4 Metro line.

After King Frederik X, Transport Minister Thomas Danielsen and Copenhagen's Lord Mayor, Sophie Hæstorp Andersen, formally open the line at 12.30 on June 22nd, the public will be entertained by concerts from popular stars such as Peter AG, Peter Sommer, Katinka, Carl Emil Petersen, and JJ Paulo.

"With the inauguration of the new Metro line, we would like to thank the neighbours for their patience and welcome customers to the Metro with a big opening party, music, entertainment and lots of activities," Erik Skotting, the director of Metroselskabet, the company that runs the metro and light rail network in Copenhagen, said in a press statement.

On June 22nd, five new stations will open on the Copenhagen Metro -- Havneholmen, Enghave Brygge, Sluseholmen, Mozarts Plads and København Syd, -- linking Copenhagen Central Station to Valby in southern Copenhagen.

Danish vocabulary: gadefest - street party

Liberal candidate withdraws from EU elections over Russia links

Alexandra Sasha, a 28-year-old representing the Liberal Party, has withdrawn her candidacy after Denmark's BT and Ekstra Bladet tabloids claimed she was linked to pro-Putin groups.

Sasha, who has a Russian background but grew up in Denmark, was a board member of the youth organisation of the European Russian Forum, which the Russia expert Flemming Splidsboel told BT was a pro-Putin "forum of influence".

"For weeks I have been exposed to a smear campaign filled with false statements and unpleasant interpretations, which has been both physically and mentally hard, and I must now admit that I can't do it anymore," Sasha wrote on Facebook, announcing her withdrawal from the election.

Venstre's chairman, Troels Lund Poulsen, said in a written comment that Sasha had "always expressed her full support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people's struggle for freedom".

Danish vocabulary: at trække sig - to withdraw