The cheap summer travel ticket scheme returns for 2024

The rejsepas (travel pass), which is being offered by DSB, will be released for sale on June 4th and available to buy until August 3rd.

It will give the holder free access to all public transport in Denmark during eight consecutive days. These days can be chosen by the pass holder but must be between June 29th and August 11th. This summer the card is valid for that entire period, unlike last year when there was an interruption due to track work.

The pass can be used on all DSB trains, as well as on Arriva buses and trains, on the Copenhagen Metro and S-train, on the Letbane in Aarhus and Odense, and on local rail services.

The pass will cost 399 kroner for adults, meaning one rail journey between Jutland and Copenhagen is likely to see its costs covered (the regular ticket price for a single trip from Aarhus to Copenhagen is around 429 kroner).

Adult travellers can bring two children under 12 with them for free. The pass costs 199 kroner for children aged 12-15 or otherwise not travelling under an adult ticket. Children over 12 can bring one child under 12 with them for free.

In line with rules for regular tickets, you may need to buy an add-on ticket if you bring your bicycle with you on trains.

Sales of the travel pass will be limited to 75,000.

"It is a good offer for all travellers who want to go out into the holiday landscape in Denmark and see the country in new ways", DSB customer services director Charlotte Kjærulff said in a press statement.

"We hope that there are many who find inspiration to take both short and long trips in Denmark. There are good opportunities to go to new places and be a tourist in your own country," she said.

Last year saw 49,728 of the 75,000 passes sold by DSB.

The scheme was introduced in 2020 in response to many holidaying domestically due to Covid-19 restrictions. The 50,000 tickets on offer that year quickly sold out.