Copenhagen plans street party to celebrate finish of new M4 Metro line

After King Frederik X, Transport Minister Thomas Danielsen and Copenhagen's Lord Mayor, Sophie Hæstorp Andersen, formally open the line at 12.30 on June 22nd, the public will be entertained by concerts from popular stars such as Peter AG, Peter Sommer, Katinka, Carl Emil Petersen, and JJ Paulo.

"With the inauguration of the new Metro line, we would like to thank the neighbours for their patience and welcome customers to the Metro with a big opening party, music, entertainment and lots of activities," Erik Skotting, the director of Metroselskabet, the company that runs the metro and light rail network in Copenhagen, said in a press statement.

On June 22nd, five new stations will open on the Copenhagen Metro -- Havneholmen, Enghave Brygge, Sluseholmen, Mozarts Plads and København Syd, -- linking Copenhagen Central Station to Valby in southern Copenhagen.

The new line will allow people to travel from Copenhagen South in Valby to the Rådhuspladsen in central Copenhagen in anout 10 minutes and to get from Copenhagen South to Frederiksberg at the other end of the M4 line in about 17 minutes

When the five new stations are opened, the total metro network will consist of 44 stations spread over 43 kilometers of tracks.

From 2030, the five new stations are expected to receive around eight million travelers each year, although it may take a few years to reach that level as people get used to the line.

You can find the full programme for the opening day, which starts at 11am here.