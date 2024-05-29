What happens if you board a train, metro or bus in Denmark without a ticket?

Advertisement

What happens if you are caught without a ticket on a DSB train, an S-train commuter train, or metro train?

Denmark has a "self-service principle" for tickets on public transport, which applies to all public transport, trains, the metro, or buses, regardless of the operator.

This means that while there are no ticket gates to get onto either platforms or trains, you are responsible for having a ticket before you board, and are likely to receive a fine from a ticket inspector if caught without one.

Advertisement

Ticket inspectors in Denmark are not only empowered to hit you with a 750 kroner fine, but are required to do so, so you are unlikely to be able to get out of paying by pretending not to understand the rules, for example.

After you've received the fine, you can continue your journey, and have 14 days to either pay up or prove you had a valid ticket for the journey in question.

If you did have a valid reason for not having a ticket, like you forgot to renew your monthly pass which expired the day before, for example, you can in some cases appeal your fine and get a discount, but this is by no means guaranteed.

Can you board a train, then buy a ticket on an app before the inspector comes to you?

This depends on the type of train you have taken.

If you are on an InterCity train, you will find the DSB and Rejsekort apps do not permit you to buy a ticket after the train has departed. For some trains the deadline is five minutes before departure, so it's always better to buy your ticket well in advance to avoid missing this deadline.

If you find yourself in a rush and end up jumping on a train before you manage to buy a ticket, your best bet is to try and buy a ticket from the next stop, although any ticket conductors would be perfectly within their rights to issue you a fine if you do this, as legally, you're not allowed to step onto the train without a valid ticket.

If you are on a regional DSB train, the situation is slightly different. These use Zone Tickets or Zonebilletten, which are not linked to a specific departure time.

This means once you've boarded your train you may be able to quickly buy a ticket on one of the apps before the inspector comes. Occasionally, ticket inspectors show mercy and let you buy a ticket if they check you soon after departure, but don't count on this.

Zone tickets give you the right to travel for a specific period over a specific number of zones, either in Zealand, Lolland, Falster and Mon, or else in Jutland and Funen.

Advertisement

Do you need a seat reservation?

Domestic trains in Denmark never need a seat reservation, so while the cheaper Orange tickets can be sold out, you can always buy a standard ticket for any departure, even if it is completely booked up. You may end up not getting a seat, however.

Very occasionally, if a train is extremely crowded - for example after a festival or football match - the guard may ask some of those without seat reservations to leave the train. If this happens you can use your ticket on the next train.