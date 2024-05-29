Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Denmark's PM backs use of Danish weapons on Russian territory

Denmark's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, has said that Ukainian forces are permitted to use Danish weapons to attack Russia, so long as their use is within international law.

Frederiksen was speaking after she co-hosted an international meeting int he Czech capital, Prague, on cooperation between the Czech Republic, The Netherlands and Denmark on helping Ukraine.

Danish arms deliveries to Ukraine may be used to attack Russian territory, as long as the use is within international law.

"You are welcome to use what we have donated to Ukraine, also outside of Ukraine - that is, on Russian targets - if it is within international law," she told the broadcaster TV2. "Nato's Secretary General has been very clear on this issue a few hours ago, that it is within the rules when you wage war because it is Ukraine that is being attacked by Russia."

EU defence ministers are divided on whether weapons supplied by the EU can be used to attack targets on Russian territory. The EU's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell and French President Emmanuel Macron have both backed the use of weapons on Russian territory.

Government to cut regulations on part-time jobs for young people

Denmark's government plans to strip back the rules limiting the jobs young people can carry out, so that they take on more responsibilities in part-time jobs and summer jobs.

"In our zeal to protect young people, it has become very, very, very difficult to have a job for your spare time at all," Libreal Party leader Troels Lund Poulsen said in a joint interview with the Jyllands-Posten newspaper.

In the aritcle, Jyllands-Posten listed some of the rules applying to young people, such as that young person can do the cleaning at a kindergarten byt cannot put fruit in front of children, or that you cannot operate a soft ice machine if you have not completed year 9 in a Danish school.

Anders Just Pedersen, head of the working environment at Danish Industry, said it was "pleasing" that young people would not be permitted to use equipment such as electric screwdrivers.

"It will help to make the work more exciting and give the young people a better working knowledge," he said.

Danish government to cut over 1,000 man-years worth of bureacracy from state administration

Denmark's government has promised to take measures to reduce bureaucracy in the country's state bureaucracy, reducing the amount of work that needs to be done by 1,000 man-years from 2025.

"When we ask municipalities and regions to cut down on bureaucracy, it is only fair that we in the state take our own medicine. We are doing that now," Denmark's finance minister, Nicolai Wammen, said in a statement. "That's why we want to reduce our state administration by 1,000 man-years in the first year and to follow up with even more reductions in subsequent years."

Wammen said the efficiency savings would release a "significant three-digit million amount", which could be partly used to provide extra funding for the municipalities and the regions.

He said that the staff reductions would not mean that the same tasks have to be solved by fewer employees, who will then have to work harder, saying that instead there should be fewer tasks to perform.

TV2 documentary The Black Swan throws light on lawyers who help criminals

The documentary Den Sorte Svane, or "The Black Swan", by TV2 has caused a stir in Denmark by using a mole to reveal how far some lawyers in Denmark are willing to go to help criminal clients.

The lawyer Lise Roulund, it emerged in Tuesday night's episide, allowing her client - the Bandidos member Fasar Abrar Raja - move more than 20 million kroner using her client account, something Lars Økjær Jørgensen, former head of supervision at the Bar Association told TV2 was "one of the wildest things" revealed in the documentary.

It was, he said, "against good legal practice", a violation of the client account statute" and which came with "a serious risk that she is contributing to money laundering".

