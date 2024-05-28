Parts of Denmark to be hit by close to a whole month's rain on Tuesday

Advertisement

The low pressure front that has been moving through Denmark will hit the islands of Funen and the west of Zealand in the morning on Tuesday, hitting the Kattegat straits and eastern Jutland at around midday before moving north over central and northern Jutland over the afternoon.

According to a forecast by public broadcaser DR, the heaviest rain will be in the northern part of Juland, where most areas will receive between 25mm and 35mm of rain, with areas receiving over 40mm, close to the average of 47mm for the the entire month of May.

Police on the island of Funen have called on all motorists to make sure their lights are working properly and to turn them on, saying there have already been accidents today due with motorists whose rear lights are not working, meaning they cannot be seen in the heavy rain.

There were two accidents on Tuesday on the motorway between Middelfart and Odense.

Advertisement

Tuesday marks the third day in a row when there have been heavy downpours over parts of Denmark, with Morud in the north of Funen on Sunday suffering a cloudburst which led to 27mm to fall in just 30mm.

Earlier on Tuesday 18.8mm of rain fell in just 30 minutes in Roskilde, during a thunderstorm.