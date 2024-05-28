The 25,000 kroner meal: Here's how much you can blow at Denmark's Michelin restaurants

Advertisement

If you're drinking wine, the eye-watering "Rare and Unique" wine pairing at the renowned Geranium restaurant pushes the price ahead of that any other restaurant in the country (that we can find at least), with a meal costing 24,200 kroner a head.

That's not a million miles short of Denmark's average monthly salary of 30,990 kroner.

If you get away with only ordering food (and I'm not sure they'll let you do that), the two-star Alchemist, at 4,900 kroner for its "experience" is the priciest place you can eat in the country, closely followed, again, by Geranium.

The least you can pay for a meal at a two-star restaurant in Denmark is the three-course lunch at Henne Kirkeby Kro near Esbjerg, which is 695 kroner.

Have you tried any of these places? Did you think it was worth it? Yes or no, tell us about your experiences in the comments section at the end of the article.

THREE MICHELIN STAR RESTAURANTS IN DENMARK

Geranium was in 2016 the first restaurant in Denmark to win three Danish stars, which it has kept ever since. Its head-chef, founder and co-owner Rasmus Kofoed put Denmark on the food map back in 2011 when he won the Bocuse d'Or chef competition on his third attempt.

The restaurant's current menu, The Spring Universe, takes a minimum of three hours to eat and costs 4,200 kroner.

But it's when you add the wine pairings that the cost really starts to go up, with the pairings costing 2,300, 4,500, 8,000 or 20,000 kroner, depending on whether you go for the "Heart & Soil", "Classic & Appellation", "Big & Bold", or "Rare & Unique" option.

The non-alcoholic "Fruit and Vegetables" pairing costs 2,300 kroner.

So you can just about get away with paying just 4,200 kroner (although you may find yourself under gentle pressure to order a drink), but you can blow closer to 25,000 kroner a head if you decide to push the boat out.

Noma, Copenhagen

Noma vies with Geranium (and possibly Kadeau) for the title of the founding restaurant of New Nordic cuisine, but is actually slightly cheaper than Geranium, charging 3,995 kroner for the evening menu, plus an extra 2,050 for the wine menu and 1,550 for the juice menu.

For lunch, you can either order the menu with a wine package or a juice package for 6,095 kroner or 5,595 kroner. Surprisingly, or perhaps due to the democratic urges of founder and head chef René Redzepi, there doesn't seem to be an option of spending silly money by ordering a ridiculously high-end wine menu.

It's hard to go far above 6,000 kroner a head at Noma, unless you decide to drop the waiters a massive tip.

Advertisement

Jordnær, Gentofte

Denmark's new three-star restaurant is still slightly cheaper, for food at least, than its two more established forbears, charging 3,500 kroner for its 16-course menu.

But when you add in wine, it can edge ahead of Noma. The cheapest wine pairing menu – the "more adventurous selection of wines focused on smaller producers and lesser-known areas" – costs 2,350 kroner. The champagne pairing is 3,500 kroner, and the "Prestige Selection" is 4,000 kroner.

So if you you push the boat out and go for the most expensive wines, you are looking at a bill of 7,500 kroner per head.

READ ALSO: Denmark gets a third three-star Michelin restaurant in new awards

Advertisement

TWO MICHELIN STAR RESTAURANTS IN DENMARK

a|o|c, Copenhagen

The unfussy but classy AOC near to Nyhavn harbour has seen chef Søren Selin refine New Nordic cuisine into something closer to traditional fine dining.

The tasting menu is 3,200 kroner, with his restaurant partner, the sommelier Christian Aarø, designing wine pairings for between 1,500 kroner and 3,000 kroner (and juice pairings from 1,000 kroner to 1,300 kroner)

So, all in all, you could get away with 3,200 kroner, but could end up blowing 6,200 kroner.

Alchemist, Copenhagen

The most theatrical and innovative of Copenhagen's Michelin star restaurants, Alchemist, the brainchild of the chef Rasmus Munk, bills itself as an "experience" rather than a meal, and sells "tickets" rather than menus.

Tickets to the standard Alchemist Experience will set you back 4,900 kroner, with 1,800 for the "essential" wine pairing, 2,800 kroner for the "amplified" one, and 8,500 kroner for the "exclusive" one. The non-alcoholic pairings stretch from the Botanica or Combined for 1,800 kroner to the Exhibita for 2,800 kroner.

But for those with money to burn, Alchemist offers The Sommelier Table, with "extra emphasis on all things wine-related" and "attention from our sommeliers", for 14,900 kroner (including the 50-course standard menu).

To sum up, you could do it for 4,900 kroner head, but could also walk away 14,900 kroner a head poorer.

Frederikshøj, Aarhus

It's not just in Copenhagen that you can consume than than a week's salary in a single meal. Aarhus's Frederikshøj offers imaginative, French-influenced cuisine in the the former staff lodge to the Royal Palace.

The main tasting menu costs 2,500 kroner, and the three wine menus cost 1,500 kroner, 2,000 kroner and 5,000 kroner.

So the least you can spend is 2,500 kroner a head and the most, a bit over 7,500 kroner a head.

Advertisement

Henne Kirkeby Kro, Henne

Henne Kirkeby Kro is something of a rarity among Danish fine-dining restaurants, in that the head chef is not-Danish and that it is located on the west coast of Jutland, just above Esbjerg, and not in one of the big cities.

The restaurant's British head chef, Paul Cunningham, joined in 2012, and has managed to gain the restaurant a place on the Danish food scene, winning it its first Michelin star in 2016.

The restaurant's dinner menu costs 1,695 kroner, and its lunch menu 695 kroner, 890 kroner or 1,065 kroner, depending on whether you have three, four, or five courses. The wine menu costs 1,685, 2,595, or 6,000 kroner, depening on whether you opt for "standard", "prestige", or "extravagant."

So, you can eat at the restaurant for a reasonable-ish 695 kroner, but can also blow more than ten times that – 7,695 kroner – if you're in the mood to splash out.

Kadeau Copenhagen, Copenhagen

Kadeau ranks alongside Noma as one of the pioneering restaurants of New Nordic cuisine, founded on the island of Bornholm by Nicolai Nørregaard, Rasmus Kofoed (not the same one as the Geranium founder), and his brother Magnus Klein Kofoed, all three of whom grew up on the island.

The island showcases produce grown at and around the restaurant's premises ón Bornholm, but it is the Copenhagen branch that won two stars in 2018 and has held on to them ever since. Kadeau Bornholm has just the one star.

A tasting menu at Kadeau Copenhagen costs 3,300 kroner, with a 2,200 kroner wine pairing and a 1,200 kroner non-alcoholic pairing, so you pay a flat rate of 5,500 kroner.

Koan, Copenhagen

The Korean restaurant Koan was the surprise success in the Nordic Michelin Guide 2023, jumping from nothing straight to two stars. The restaurant is the result of head chef and founder Kristian Baumann's efforts to rediscover the culture of the country where he was born before he was adopted by his Danish parents.

The tasting menu costs 3,000 kroner, with a standard wine pairing at 1,800 kroner and a prestige pairing at 3,800 kroner. There is also a pairing with Sool – Korea's answer to Sake – for 1,600 kroner and a non-alcoholic pairing for 1,100 kroner.

So you are basically looking at paying from 3,000 kroner a head to 6,800 kroner if you opt for the most expensive wine pairing.

Advertisement

Kong Hans Kælder, Copenhagen

Kong Hans is very much a traditional fine dining restaurant, taking up the cellar of one of the oldest buldings in Copenhagen's city centre, built by Erik af Pommern i 1420.

You pay 2,500 for the signature menu, with an extra 325 kroner if you want to take advantage of the cheeseboard (which let's be honest, you probably do).

Wine costs 2,200, 4,500 or 8,000 kroner depending on whether you opt for the Renaissance, Prestige, or Extravagance option.

So you can spend as little as 2,500 kroner or as much as 10,500 kroner depending on how you're feeling.

Have you ever worked in a Michelin-star restaurant in Denmark? If so please share your tips on how to get a job in the questionnaire below.