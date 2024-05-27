TELL US: What are your tips for getting a job at a high-end restaurant in Denmark?

Advertisement

There's been quite a few recent articles, both in Danish newspapers such as Politiken and in international newspapers like the Financial Times, that have highlighted the darker aspects of the restaurant scene in Copenhagen, with excessive use of unpaid interns, borderline inhumane working hours, and reports of workplace abuse.

But such is the kudos of having a name like Noma, Geranium, or The Alchemist on the CV that internationals continue streaming to the country to gain experience at the start of their restaurant careers.

