TELL US: What are your tips for getting a job at a high-end restaurant in Denmark?
With the Michelin Guide to Nordic countries out, the high-end food scene in Denmark is once again in the limelight. But how can foreign restaurant workers get their foot in the door? If you've managed to do so, we'd love to hear your tips.
There's been quite a few recent articles, both in Danish newspapers such as Politiken and in international newspapers like the Financial Times, that have highlighted the darker aspects of the restaurant scene in Copenhagen, with excessive use of unpaid interns, borderline inhumane working hours, and reports of workplace abuse.
But such is the kudos of having a name like Noma, Geranium, or The Alchemist on the CV that internationals continue streaming to the country to gain experience at the start of their restaurant careers.
If you've managed to get work at one of Denmark's more renowned retaurants, please tell us how you did it in the questionnaire below.
