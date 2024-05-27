Denmark gets a third three-star Michelin restaurant in new awards

Advertisement

Both Noma and Geranium retained their three Michelin stars, but no new restaurants in Denmark gained a two-star rating when the ratings in the Guide Michelin Nordic Cities were announced in Helsinki on Monday.

The Faroese restaurant Koks meanwhile slipped from the Michelin list, meaning Denmark's list of two-star Michelin restaurants has shrunk from nine to seven.

The Aure restaurant, which only opened in March 2024, received its first Michelin star, meaning that in total, 31 Danish restaurants received 44 Michelin stars this year, the same tally as in 2023.

This means Denmark has kept its position as the Nordic country with the most Michelin stars, with Sweden coming second with 28 stars spread of 22 restaurants. Norway, the next in line has 25 Michelin stars spread over 20 restaurants, while Finland has just 10 Michelin stars spread over nine. Iceland did not receive any additional stars and continues to have three Michelin stars spread over three restaurants.

Four Swedish, five Norwegian and two Finnish restaurants received new stars at the evening's awards.

All of the Danish restaurants to win two stars in 2023 kept their stars, meaning the list of two-star restaurants now runs: Alchemist, Aoc, Frederikshøj, Henne Kirkeby Kro, Kadeau Copenhagen, Kong Hans Kælder, Koan and Jordnær.

Koan surprised at the Michelin Guide's award in 2023, when the restaurant went from none to two Michelin stars in one jump.

Koks, led by chef Poul Andrias Ziska, has been based in Greenland in recent years due to problems with a construction project in the Faroe Islands. The restaurant received its first Michelin star in 2017, receiving another two years later.

Aure's chef, Nicky Arentsen, was also honored with the Young Chef Award for 2024 in the guide.

The Michelin guide originated in France in 1900 as a recommendation of good places to eat, and lists thousands of restaurants, the best of which are awarded one, two or three stars.

