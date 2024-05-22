Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Insurance likely to cover cost of fire at old Copenhagen Stock Exchange

The Danish Chamber of Commerce will not be financially affected by the fire at the Børsen, or Stock Exchange, building on April 16th, with property and construction insurance it had taken out likely to cover the entire bill, the Finans newspaper has reported.

"Overall, we do not expect that the fire will have consequences for our economy," the chamber's deputy director Lars Daugaard Jepsen, told The newspaper. "This is primarily due to the fact that, as we and our insurance companies have formulated, we have reasonable insurance cover."

The company If Forsikring insured the Børsen building itself, Protector Forsikring insured movable property and any unexpected operating losses, while the insurance company Codan insured the construction work, even though fire damage is excluded.

Danish vocabulary: forsikringer dækker hele regningen - insurance covers the entire bill

Worker finds mammoth tusk at gravel pit

Kristian Lang Hedegaard was digging gravel at the Siem Grusgrav gravel pit in Terndrup north of Aarhus when a scoop revealed the tusk.

"I actually had my colleague on the phone when I took the bucketful, and then I said: 'I think, damn it, that I have found a tusk for the cheekbone we found a few years ago," the machine operator at the pit, which is owned by the bulding company NCC, told TV2.

"We find a lot of sea urchins and things like that out here. But it's more fun to find slightly bigger things. I think it was about five meters down."

Simon Kongshøj Callesen, a palaeontologist and biologist at the Natural History Museum in Aarhus, told TV2 that the gravel deposit was caused by sediment that was washed there when glaciers melted at the end of the ice age, with fossils like the tusk washed there.

Danish vocabulary: en stødtand - a tusk

Denmark's new King to be given his first stamp

The Danish postal company Postnord today begins selling the first stamp featuring King Frederik X, with the stamp issued to mark the King's birthday on May 26th. Postnord will begin selling the stamp on its website today, Wednesday, 22 May.

"At PostNord we have a long and proud tradition of paying tribute to the new rulers in our stamps, and are therefore very pleased to now be able to issue a stamp with the King to mark the change of throne in Denmark," Andreas Brethvad, Director of Communications at PostNord, said in a press release.

This is not the first time that His Majesty has appeared on a stamp. He featured in stamps as a very small child, on his 18th birthday, at HM

Queen Margrethe's jubilee, at the wedding with HM Queen Mary, and on the occasion of a collection for Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's Foundation.

Danish vocabulary: at fejre - to celebrate

Thunderstorms to bring half a month's rain in a day

The recent sunny weather will give way to thunderstorms across much of Denmark from Wednesday evening, with some areas set to receive as much as half a month's worth of rain in a single day, with the front set to spead to cover most of the country over Thursday, TV2 reported.

Parts of the island of Funen are expected to receive as much as 39mm of rain over the coming days, with the coast north of Aarhus and the northern tip of Zealand also expected to receive well over 30mm.

On average Denmark receives 47mm of rain in May.

Danish vocabulary: i gennemsnit - on average