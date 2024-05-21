Support for Denmark's Liberal party hits record low in new poll

Advertisement

Just 7.7 percent of respondents said they intended to vote for the party in a poll carried out for the Ritzau newswire, showing the party's support almost halved since the 2022 election, which it received 13.3 percent of the vote.

As recently as the run-up to the 2015 general election, the party received the support of 22 percent of voters in one Voxmeter poll, challenging the Social Democrats for the title of Denmark's biggest party.

The Liberals have been struggling in recent years, with the party's former leader, Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, leaving and launching the rival Moderate party, and the party's former immigration minister, Inger Støjberg, launching the Denmark Democrats after being expelled from the party.

Støjberg's party received the support of 9.9 percent of voters in the poll, showing its charismatic leader now ahead of the party that expelled her.

Torsten Schack, the Liberal party's political spokesperson, told Ritzau it was too early to write off the party's chances in the 2026 election.

"There is no doubt that this is not the best poll for the Liberals, but history shows that this can move quickly in Danish politics, and there are no elections until 2026, so until then we will continue to generate solid results for centre-right supporters in the government," he told the newswire in a text message.

But it is the libertarian Liberal Alliance party, as the only centre-right party in opposition, which is challenging the Liberal's position as the main, government-bearing party of the right, winning the support of 16 percent of voters in only the second time it has polled so high since it was founded in 2007 by MPs from the Social Liberal and Conservative Parties.

The Social Democrats were still the largest party in the poll, with the support of 20.9 percent of voters -- down from a recent high of 35.8 percent in May 2020, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They were followed by the Socialist Left party with 13.7 percent of the vote.