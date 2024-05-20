Why is Whit Monday a public holiday in Denmark, but not in Sweden?

Advertisement

Whit Monday, also known as Pentecost Monday (Anden pinsedag or pinsemandag in Danish), falls on the day after Pentecost Sunday, marking the seventh Sunday after Easter.

It is a time when Christians commemorate the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the disciples of Jesus, an event described in the Bible.

Denmark (and Norway's) head start in axing public holidays

When they were still Catholic counties, Sweden, Denmark and Norway, had far more religious holidays than they do today, with the third and fourth days of Pentecost also holidays.

But after Denmark's King Christian III defeated his Roman Catholic rival in 1536, he abolished nearly twice as many public holidays in Denmark as his counterpart Gustav Vasa did in Sweden.