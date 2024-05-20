Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

95,000 people across Denmark to join Royal Run

With basking temperatures of up to 25C, the 95,000 people taking part in the Royal Run led by King Frederik X in five cities across Denmark are being advised to regular rehydrate themselves at the drink stops en route.

"We always remind the runners to remember to drink enough liquid, but this year, when the temperatures are so high, it is even more important," Morten Mølholm, chief executive of the Danish Sports Confederation which co-organises the event told the Ritzau newswire.

"We ensure that there are a lot of liquid depots along the routes that the runners can use, and there are also emergency services ready along the way to intervene if someone gets unwell."

A record number of participants are taking part in the run, which is held in Aarhus, Brønderslev, Fredericia, Kalundborg and Copenhagen/Frederiksberg, with King Frederik X himself joining the pack in Copenhagen.

Danish vocabulary: drikker en masse væske - drink a lot of fluids

Danish People's Party head threatens to leave climate agreement

Morten Messeschmidt, leader of the Danish People's Party has threatened to leave the Climate Agreement his party backed in 2020 if a carbon tax on agriculture is agreed which will cost jobs, challening climate minister Lars Aagaard to as him to leave.

The Social Liberal Party and Red Green Alliance both said on Sunday that they would be happy if the Danish People's Party pulled out if the alternative were for the party to continue trying to block progress on the carbon tax on agriculture, and

"If the minister shares the position of the Social Liberal Party and Red Green Alliance, then I will not stand in the way of him being left alone with the reds, says Morten Messerschmidt. "If you directly do not want the Danish People's Party, we might as well get it over with right away."

Danish vocabulary: forligskredsen bag klimaloven - the group of parties backing the climate law

Danish soldier dies in parachute accident in The Netherlands

A Danish soldier has died in a parachute accident in The Netherlands, The Danish Armed Forces said in a press release on Sunday night, saying that the accident took place during a 'privately arranged' jump.

"It is with great sadness that I have received the news that one of our soldiers has died in a parachute accident. My thoughts go out to the bereaved and relatives at this difficult time," Major General Peter H. Boysen, chief of Denmark's army, said in the release.

Danish vocabulary: de efterladte og pårørende - the bereaved and the relatives

Danish regions call for extra funds for medical equipment

Danske Regioner, which represents the country's five regional health authorities, is calling for the government to draw up a long-term plan for when and how medical equipment should be replaced when it has reached the end of its useful life. The call comes as the organisation starts negotiations with the government over a financial agreement for next year's funding.

"Well-functioning and up-to-date medical equipment is a prerequisite for giving our patients the best possible treatment. It is unsustainable with, for example, scanners, beam cannons or other equipment that suffer from breakdowns," the organisation's chairman, Anders Kühnau, said in a press release.

Old equipment, he said, costs time, and in the worst case leads to necessary treatment being postponed.

"The older it gets, the greater the risk of breakdown. And it is not the case that the hospitals have extra equipment, because advanced medical equipment is often so expensive that each hospital often only has one copy".

Danish vocabulary: nedbrud - breakdowns