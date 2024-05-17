'My wife was a bit starstruck': Foreigners' top encounters with Danish celebrities

Advertisement

Some readers shared stories of encounters with Danish royalty in a park or building completely unaccompanied by security personnel or any other entourage, others of meeting Danish filmstars or billionaires who showed surprising humility.

The actor Lars Mikkelsen receives Denmark's Bodil prize in 2022. Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix

One New Yorker, who has now been living in Copenhagen for nine years, remembers bumping into one of Denmark's biggest stars during a visit to a somewhat seedy bar.

"I was at a bodega in Vesterbro just a couple months after moving to Copenhagen when Lars Mikkelsen walked in. My Danish wife was a bit starstruck and pointed him out. I knew who he was but hadn't realised when he came in," he remembers.

Lars Mikkelsen and his brother Mads are two of Denmark's biggest film stars, winning roles in big international films and TV series, as well as appearing in many of their country's biggest domestic hits.

Lars came to international recognition with his role as the Copenhagen mayor electoral candidate Troels Hartmann in The Killing, the Danish TV series that marked the start of the Scandi Noir trend. He then played the Russian president Viktor Petrov in House of Cards, a hit US series, and the mage Stregobor in the Netflix series The Witcher.

The New Yorker, however, wasn't phased by Mikkelsen's global fame, and when his Danish wife left to go to the toilet, his American sociability got the better of him, with impressive results.

"I noticed him and his friends were setting up to play Danish billiards. Having no idea how to play, I went up and asked him to teach me. He was very kind and walked me through the rules. My wife came back and couldn't believe what she was seeing. All in all a nice intro to Copenhagen."

The Kongens Have park is home to the Rosenborg Castle, which houses the Danish crown jewels. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

A Brazilian woman who was working at a café close to the entrance of Kongens have, was too new to Copenhagen to identify her celebrity guest: "One day a guy came in who looked very familiar."

She said that she knew his face and asked him whether he drank in the Globe Irish bar, as she had worked there previously and thought she might had seen him there.

"He said no, I am Prince Frederik."

Apparently, he was very humble and not at all offended not to be recognised.

King Frederik X was quite humble when he walked into a cafe just outside Kongens Have. Photo: Claus Fisker/Ritzau Scanpix

Jianing Ye, a Chinese girl living in Copenhagen, met a very nice Dane at a driving test, and only discovered on her return home that he was a moderately famous indie musician.

"I met an exceptionally amiable guy at my second manoeuvre driving test, as I failed the first one, who kept encouraging and translating everything for me in English," she remembers. "We got a ride back to city together and chatted on the way. He seemed to have an interesting job touring around the world. I googled his first name and he turned out to be Jonas Bjerre, the lead singer of Mew."