Denmark to set up new application page for returning Danes with foreign spouses

Under a new law set to go before parliament at the end of this month, one of the proposals is to set up a opholdsordning or “residence scheme”, which will allow returning Danes to bring their families with them, based on the same rules which are currently applied to foreign nationals granted work permits in Denmark.

Currently, Danes returning home to Denmark need to meet the rules for family reunification if they want to bring a spouse to Denmark, even if they have been offered a job which, if it had been given to a foreigner, would have been grounds for a residence permit for an accompanying spouse.

The Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (Styrelsen for International Rekruttering og Integration, SIRI) told The Local that it intended to set up a new application system which would allow returning Danes to apply for residency for their spouses under the new rule.

"We can inform you that if the bill is passed, it is expected that there will be a new application page and application form, which will address a lot of the questions applicants might have," it said. "Additionally, SIRI will publish an article on nyidanmark.dk. Publication date will most likely be at the end of June."

Under the new law Danes will be able to apply for residency for their spouses if they have been abroad for at least 8 years, although those who have been abroad for less than that time could also be covered in some circumstances.

The Dane will have to have been offered a position which would have been the basis for a residency permit for their spouse under the positive list for persons with higher education, the positive list for skilled workers, the pay-limit scheme, the research scheme, the fast track scheme, the Startup Denmark scheme, among other work permit schemes.

The law also proposes that the spouses of returning Danes with "an innovative business plan with a view to running or continuing an independent business or conducting business through a Danish branch of a foreign self-employed business" could also be eligible for a residence permit. If they have been abroad less than two years, however, spouses will not under any circumstances be eligible for residency under work permit rules.