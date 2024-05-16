Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Danish royal couple ends Norway visit

Denmark's King Frederik X and Queen Mary on Wednesday evening ended their two-day state visit to Norway with a farewell party on board the their royal yacht, the Dannebrog.

During the day, King Frederik took a tour of the new Bjørvika district in central Oslo, visiting a new sauna along with Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, where they were given a perfomance by a "sauna choir", wearing striped bathing suits.

The four royals travelled to Bjørvika on the Oslo Metro, and ended their tour of the area's urban development and architecture with a visit to the Opera House, where they were given performances by the Copenhagen Boy's choir and the Opera children's choir.

The couple's next visit will be to the Faroe Islands from June 12th to June 14th, after which they will spend ten days in Greenland.

Danish vocabulary: bolsjestribede - red and white striped [literally "candy striped"]

'Take the money and run' artist paid reaches settlement

The Danish artist Jens Haaning, has reached a settlement with the Kunsten Art gallery in Aalborg before the appeals case over his artwork "Take the Money and Run", was due to be heard at Denmark's High Court.

Haaning caused controversy in 2021 when he asked the museum to lend him half a million kroner which he would then sandwich in banknotes between two glass frames. He then sent two empty frames to the gallery, claiming it was an artwork called "Take the Money and Run".

Hanning lost his case in the district court and had to pay back the half million kroner he had been given for the work, but before the appeal could be heard in the high court, the museum in Aalborg reached a settlement.

"Initially they let me keep the half million that I took by not delivering the painting with the money. In addition, they have bought the two empty frames, which will then be part of their collection," Haaning said.

"I would not go so far as to say that this has been a good bit of business for me. Quite a lot of work has actually gone into this. But I have been paid, as I am when I otherwise sell works."

Danish vocabulary: en kunstner - an artist

Advertisement

Wild beaver found in Denmark for first time in 2,500 years

A beaver was spotted running after some children at a kindergarten in Nykøbing Falster on Saturday evening, in what an official at the Danish Environmental Protection Agency believes might be the first time one of the animals has migrated to Denmark in more than two thousand years.

Ejgil Andersen, from the agency, said that all indications suggest that the beaver swam from Northern Germany. The beaver was first spotted at Gedser Odde two weeks ago and has spent two weeks travelling the 20 kilometres to Nykøbing Falster, where it was picked up and taken to the Aqua animal park in Silkeborg.

Danish vocabulary: en baever - a beaver

Advertisement

Faroese parliament votes against liberalising abortion

The Faroese parliament has narrowly voted against giving women the right to abortions up until the 12th week of pregnancy, with 15 of the parliament's MPs voting in favour and 15 against, meaning the measure will not go through, as it requires a majority.

Hervør Palsdottir from the Tjodveldisflokkurin party, who is co-founder of Fritt Val, which fights for free abortion, called vote "very unfortunate".

"This is a big defeat for the Faroese women, because now they have to wait many years before they can get justice over their own bodies," she told the magazine Femina.

Under the islands' 1956 abortion law, abortion is only legal if the women's health is in serious danger, if she has been a victim of rape, or if incest is involved.

Danish vocabulary: megaærgerligt - extremely unfortunate