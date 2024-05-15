Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

King Frederik X praises Norwegian TV series Skam on state visit

Denmark's King Frederik X has credited the Norwegian TV series Skam, meaning "Shame", for bringing young peole from Denmark and Norway together, at a speech at the Norwegian Royal Palace in Oslo.

"Norway is almost the Nordic champion in youth series, and today the majority of Danish youngsters know the meaning of tuller du? ["Are you kidding?"] and serr ["Seriously?"]," he said in the speech.

In Denmark, he continued, the series was so popular that it led to several Norwegian words and expressions working their way into the Danish language.

King Frederik and Queen Mary are on a state tour of Sweden and Norway.

Danish vocabulary: betydningen - the meaning

Denmark trials using lampposts as car chargers

The Danish Technical University is working with the municipality and muncipal power company on the island of Bornholm to trial using lampposts in the capital, Rønne, as chargers for electric vehicles.

The lampposts have been shifted to LED bulbs, so use only a franction of the electrical capacity they were built with, freeing up capacity for the charger.

"We have set up a traditional charging stand in a lamppost, where electricity has already been connected. Because we now have LED fixtures, there is plenty of spare capacity. So you can easily charge an electric car overnight with the charging stand installed here," said Claus Andersen, from the power company.

The project has intalled chargers from the Spirii brand, which can charge up at up to 22 kwh.

"It's a great idea to take a metal stand at the edge of the road which still has electricity in it and put a charger in it," said Mads Aarup, at the Danish Society of Engineers. "It's super good. It's brilliant because it has dual use."

Danish vocabulary: genial - brilliant

New Danish train signalling delayed by three years

A new signalling system being rolled out across Denmark will not be completed until 2033, three years later than the 2030 target, with the rollout on the tracks between Copenhagen and Helsingör, and between Roskilde and Copenhagen particularly badly delayed, Denmark's rail operator, Banedanmark, has said.

This means rail travellers will have to wait even longer to have their routes "future-proofed".

The problems are connected to Alstom, which is responsible for the new signalling system, and which had wanted to delay project completion until 2031.

"Alstom has taken good measures to reassure us, but we have not yet seen it implemented," Peter Jonasson, from Banedanmark told the Ritzau newswire. "Therefore, we have become sceptical about the timetable and assessed that a buffer of another two years is needed."

He acknowledges that during the process there has been an opportunity to change supplier, but it is more complicated than that, it says.

Danish vocabulary: fremtidssikret - future-proofed

Denmark may get first summer day of the year

Today could mark the first day of summer, with the temperature passing 25C at at least one of the official measuring stations run by the Danish Meteorological Institute.

On Tuesday, Denmark came within a tenth of a degree of meteorological summer when the measuring station in Stauning near Skjern reached 24.9C.

DMI is predicting 20C by lunchtime in the western parts of Jutland, as well as on Funen, Zealand and the surrounding islands, with the temperatures then creeping up to between 21C and 23C across the West Coast, with temperatures of 24C to 25C close to the German border.

Danish vocabulary: en målestation - a measuring station