It's officially summer in Denmark!

DMI defines a summer's day in Denmark as one where a temperature of at least 25C is recorded somewhere in the country.

"The year's first summer's day is in the bag," the institute announced on X, along with a link to temperature measurements updated in real time. "Could the temperature rise further during the afternoon?".

On Tuesday, Stauning came within a tenth of a degree of the summer threshold, with a temperature of 24.9C recorded.

The earliest summer day ever recorded in Denmark came on April 17th, 1964, when the temperature reached 25.2 degrees at Klosterhede Plantage between Holstebro, Lemvig and Struer. The latest first day of summer recorded came in 2004, when Danes had to wait until July 30th before summer was declared.

On average, the first summer's day falls on May 23, according to TV2's weather data from 1991 to 2020, so this year summer has come about a week early.

The first summer's day came last year on May 22 with a measured temperature of 25.1C, and in 2022 it fell on May 18, with a temperature of 25.9C.

Here are the current maxiumum temperatures so far recorded today:

Source: DMI