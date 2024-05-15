Foreign spouses already in Denmark will not get back 57,000 kroner deposit 

Advertisement

The new law on spousal reunion, which should be voted through parliament on May 30th, proposes that the bankgaranti, or bank guarantee, the deposit couples need to leave in an account accessible to their local municipality, be halved from 114,000 kroner to 57,000 kroner (both 2024 level) from July 1st.

However, according to the Danish Immigration Service, couples who have already completed the process before July 1st and have already deposited the full guarantee will not be able to draw down their deposit to the new, lower, sum.

"A concluded case resulting in a residence permit issued prior to the proposal is not subject to the new rules. Therefore, it will only be possible to reduce the collateral guarantee requirement with the amounts applicable before the amendment of the law," the immigration service told The Local in a written statement.

The purpose of the bank guarantee is ostensibly to ensure that municipalities can draw from the fund to pay for costs such as unemployment benefits, if the family reunified person needs them.

But the requirement may have little practical effect because foreign nationals resident under family reunification rules are likely to lose their residence status anyway if unemployed, negating the need for social welfare benefits.

READ ALSO: What's in the new law on bringing a foreign spouse to Denmark?

Advertisement

The immigration service told The Local that anyone whose application had yet to receive a decision at the time the new law was presented to parliament on April 11th will be invited to request that the decision on their application be delayed until after July 1st, so that their application will only need to meet the new more lenient rules.

In these situations, it said, the spouse already residing in Denmark will generally be contacted via their Digital Post and asked whether they want the decision on their case to be delayed.

Couples who have had their request for family reunion rejected "due to non-compliance with the current requirement for collateral guarantee or the current language requirement", will be allowed to sbmit a new application under the new rules after July 1st.