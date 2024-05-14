Advertisement

Danish PM signs deal with Nordic Prime Ministers and German Chancellor in Stockholm

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Monday signed a joint declaration on Monday along with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Stockholm and the prime ministers of the other five Nordic nations

The Nordic Declaration on Competitiveness and Security covered new technologies, the green transition, the growing defense industry and, not least, Ukraine's freedom.

In a speech, Frederiksen warned of the growing risk of hybrid attacks on Nordic countries from Russia, citing the migrants sent to the Finnish border, cyber attacks and sabotage on infrastructure.

"Unfortunately, it is probably only the imagination that sets the limits in the coming years. It is quite serious," she said. "We can do a lot, and it is also in this light that you have to see that we in the Nordic countries meet here together with the German chancellor. It is simply about making our society more robust."

She also commented on for the first time on the deep fake video made of her by the Danish People's Party, saying that the technology risked damaging democracy.

"I think that political parties should refrain from this. It is devastating for our democratic conversation," she said, saying she "of course agrees" with Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt (M), who said on Monday he wanted to ban such videos using copyright law.

Danish vocabulary: fantasien - (the) fantasy

Parliament to vote on controversial new Aalborg motorway

Denmark's parliament is today expected to vote in favour of building a new 20km motorway over the Limfjord, despite criticism of experts and calculations from the country's roads directorate that it is not economically viable.

The motorway, which was part of a cross-party infrastructure agreement made in 2021, has generated huge controversy with critics worried about the impact on nature in Denmark's largest fjord, the likely CO2 emissions generated, and the cost of the project.

Supporters, on the other hand, argue that the road will bring muhc needed economic growth to Aalborg and North Jutland.

A cost-benefit analysis by the Danish Roads Directorate found that the new motorway would bribg a new loss of 188m kroner.

The project is supported by parties in the Danish parliamnet comprising a majority of MPs, with only the Socialist Left, Social Liberal Party, Red Green Alliance and Alternative party opposed.

Danish vocabulary: tabsgivende - loss-making

Denmark's biggest hospital to clean Swedish donor lungs

Denmark's Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen has struck a deal to share its Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion (EVLP) machine with Skåne University Hospital in southern Sweden, meaning more successful lung transplants can take place in the country.

The method, which increases the number of lungs suitable for transplantation by as much as 25 percent, has been used in Copenhagen for 12 years.

Under the new project, Swedish lungs will be shipped to the hospital to be connected to the machine with Danish and Swedish doctors then together deciding which lungs are viable, meaning Swedish lungs could be used for Danish patients and vica versa.

"By spreading the method, it can provide more lungs for transplantation in Sweden and thus overall in Scandinavia, with which we cooperate to exchange donor organs," Michael Perch, head doctor at the hospitals's Department of Heart Diseases and head of the Danish lung transplantation program, told the Ritzau newswire.

Danish vocabulary: at forbedre sydsvenske donorlunger - to improve donor lungs from southern Sweden

Danish pigs suffer hoof abscesses, shoulder ulcers, joint inflammation: report

A survey of 240 checks on Danish pig farms carried out by the Danish Food and Drug Administration have uncovered widespread problems at Danish pig farms, with pigs found to suffer from health problems such as hoof abscesses, shoulder ulcers, joint inflammation as a result of the cramped conditions in which they are kept, a report by the Information newspaper has found.

"Many of the welfare problems mentioned here are injuries and inflammatory conditions, which are primarily triggered by the way the pigs are kept," said Lene Juul Pedersen, who researches pigs at Aarhus University

In 90 of the checks, one or more animals were found that had difficulty standing on one leg, could not stand up, or limped severely. In 20, pigs were found with shoulder ulcers, and in 100, pigs were found with hernias.

Danish vocabulary: brok - hernias