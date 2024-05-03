Danish parties agree to raise abortion term limit to 18 weeks

Advertisement

The government struck the deal with the Socialist Left Party, the Red Green Alliance, the Social Liberal Party and the Alternative party.

"In terms of health, there is no evidence for the current week limit, nor is there anything to suggest that there will be significantly more or later abortions by moving the week limit," Sophie Løhde, Denmark's Minister of the Interior and Health, said in a press release announcing the deal.

The move follows the recommendations of Denmark's Ethics Council, which in September 2023 proposed raising the term limit, pointing out that Denmark has one of the most restrictive abortion laws in Western Europe.

READ ALSO:

Under the deal, the seven parties, together with the Liberal Alliance and the Conservatives, have also entered into an agreement to replace the five regional abortion bodies with a new national abortion board.

From July 1st, 2025, this new board will be able to grant permission for abortions after the 18th week of pregnancy if there are special considerations to take into account.

The parties have also agreed to grant 15-17-year-olds the right to have an abortion without parental consent or permission from the abortion board.

Marie Bjerre, Denmark's minister for Digitalization and Equality, said in the press release that as the age of sexual consent is 15 years old, this made sense.

Advertisement

"Choosing whether to have an abortion is a difficult situation, and I hope that the young women can find support from their parents. But if there is disagreement, it must ultimately be the young woman's own decision whether she wants to be a mother," she sid.

A bill will be table in parliament over the coming year with the changes to come into force on June 1st, 2025.

The right to free abortion was introduced in Denmark in 1973.