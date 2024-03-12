Two wolves killed by traffic in rural Denmark

Advertisement

One of the wolves was found on the edge of a main road connecting Billund and Vejle. The other was near the Herning-Vejle motorway close to the town of Brande.

“These were two health, handsome and well-nourished animals on good condition which were killed immediately by being hit by a vehicle,” veterinary pathologist Tim Kåre Jensen said in a statement.

Neither of the animals showed signs of disease, Jensen also said.

Wolves returned to wild areas in Denmark in the early 2010s after being absent from the Scandinavian country for well over a century.

In 2023, around 29 wild wolves were estimated to be living in Denmark, with the number thought to be growing. At the end of February this year, the estimate had risen to 37-42 wolves.

A guide was last year produced by Aarhus University’s Danish Centre for Environment and Energy outlining how to act responsibly when encountering a wolf in the wild.

One of the two killed wolves is thought to be a young female from the 2023 litter, senior researcher Kent Olsen of the Natural History Museum at Aarhus University told news wire Ritzau.

“The cubs often leave their parents in February and March when they are just under a year old, and I would think that this female is from one of the wolf litters that were born last year,” he said.

DNA testing will clarify the origins of the wolves and results are expected in around six weeks.

Wolves have been killed on Danish roads twice before in recent years.

In December 2022, a wolf was killed in a main road in the Esbjerg area, while another wolf suffered the same fate in North Jutland in November 2023.

Both of those wolves are now part of scientific collections at the Natural History Museum in Copenhagen. The two recently killed by traffic will also be transferred to this collection, Ritzau writes.