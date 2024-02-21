Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Expert committee to propose carbon tax for agriculture

An expert committee is due on Wednesday to present its proposals for the long-delayed carbon tax for agriculture, with TV2 reporting that the committee will suggest a relatively low starting level of 750 kroner per ton emitted, along with two other options.

The committee is also set to propose further government initiatives to help agriculture cut its carbon emissions and so reduce its tax burden, including reforesting, buying and rewetting former peatlands, and pyrolysis, which captures carbon from surplus straw and residual fibres from biogas plants by binding it in biochar.

The committee has calculated how the carbon tax will affect the price of products like meat and milk for consumers in Denmark.

The report was originally due to be submitted last year but has been delayed.

Danish vocabulary: et ekspertudvalg - an expert committee

Parents at a school in Funen protest bullying, alcohol and drug use

More than 100 parents at Agedrup School on the island of Funen have written a letter to Denmark's education minister protesting the culture of bullying, alcohol and drug use at the school.

The mother of one of the children told TV2 that their son had been given an "11-year-beating" at the school, something she said was a tradition.

"He was pushed to the ground and beaten for 11 seconds and received 11 blows, and that was about how much he could take," the mother said.

According to the annual wellbeing survey from Denmark's schools ministry, the school lies slightly below the average for Denmark, with 84.1 percent of pupils saying they generally enjoyed school, compared to 87.5 percent across the country as a whole.

Danish vocabulary: trivsel - welfare

Danish health sector workers get payrise in new bargaining agreement

Representatives for employers and staff at Denmark’s regional health services have agreed a new pay deal that will see an 8.8 salary increase over the next two years.

The new deal, secured through a collective bargaining agreement under the Danish labour model, was announced by the parties in a statement on Tuesday.

The wage rise is structured with a 5.81 percent increase in 2024 followed by a 2.99 percent increase in 2025.

“We are satisfied with the deal that has been agreed,” the head of trade union confederation FOA, Mona Striib, said at a briefing.

Danish vocabulary: en overenskomst - an agreement

Denmark says Russian authorities are responsible for Navalny death

Danish foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said the Denmark intends to make “crystal clear” to Russia its view that Russian authorities are responsible for the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Rasmussen commented on the matter after Denmark summoned Russian ambassador Vladimir Barbin to a meeting at the foreign ministry in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

“We have summoned the Russian ambassador for a conversation in line with [steps taken by] a large number of other EU countries,” Rasmussen said.

“We are doing this after discussions we had yesterday because we want to send a very clear signal to Putin that we hold him responsible for Navalny's death,” he said.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed at around 2pm on Tuesday that the conversation had taken place but gave no additional detail.

Danish vocabulary: krystalklart - crystal clear

Danish village no longer under threat from Nordic Waste landslide

A landslide of contaminated waste from nearby soil treatment plant Nordic Waste will not impact houses in the nearby village of Ølst, the Danish Ministry of Environment said on Tuesday.

A report from the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS) has confirmed that the village is no longer under threat from the landslide, the ministry said in a statement.

Although there is no risk to houses in Ølst, even in a worst case scenario, the landslide is still an environmental danger, Minister for the Environment Magnus Heunicke said.

“Even though the landslide is stabilising, there is still a risk of damage to the environment from surface water running down the landslide towards Alling river,” Heunicke said.

Danish vocabulary: et jordskred - a landslide