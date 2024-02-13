Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Creditors demand 179 million kroner from Nordic Waste

Scandal-hit soil treatment company Nordic Waste is so far the subject of demands from creditors totalling 179 million kroner, news wire Ritzau reports.

The demands have been sent to administrators for the company, which declared itself bankrupt last month amidst a major environmental hazard caused by a landslide at its plant near Randers.

However, a review published by the administrators states there is little equity in the company, news wire Ritzau reports.

Administrators said they have raised some money by selling company property including seven cattle and a number of cars.

Vocabulary: kvæg – cattle

Police investigate explosion in Frederiksberg

Copenhagen Police responded in large numbers to an explosion in the district of Frederiksberg in the early hours of this morning.

The explosion was reported just after 1am at the entrance to a building on Frederiksvej.

No material damage or injuries have been reported and police are working to find the cause of the explosion, police told Ritzau.

Vocabulary: materielle skader – material damage

Wall from Stone Age found at bottom of sea between Denmark and Germany

Researchers have discovered a 900-metre long trail of stones that is believed to be the remains of a wall between Denmark and Germany.

The discovery was first published in scientific journal PNAS.

The stones are 21 metres under water in an area of the Baltic Sea that was flooded 8,500 years ago.

It is likely to have been used for hunting and resembles constructions found in Norway, Greenland and North America, researchers said. Its estimated age of 9,800 years could make it the oldest of its kind.

Researchers from the Leibniz Institute for Baltic Sea Research Warnemünde and the University of Rostock contributed to the study.

FC Copenhagen ready to face ‘world’s best team’

FC Copenhagen boss Jacob Neestrup believes his side are coming up against the best team in the world when they take on Manchester City in the Champions League last-16 tonight.

But Neestrup backed his players to pose City a challenge.

"For me they are the best team in the world right now. Of course it is the biggest test and the biggest test we've had in this season so far," he said according to news wire AFP.

"But I really don't care how good they are. They are a good team but I trust our players and have a big belief that we can create a good performance and create as even a game as possible."