Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Winter weather to start the week but milder days on the way

The snow which fell at the end of last week mostly thawed over the weekend, but Monday could bring either snow, sleet or rain according to forecasts.

“On Monday some of us will get an extra shot of winter weather. But there is milder weather on the way to the whole country during the week,” meteorologist from national met office DMI, Marielle Fournier, told news wire Ritzau.

Northern parts of the country could be as cold as 0-3 degrees Celsius today, but further south it will be dry and up to 7 degrees.

Tuesday has the best weather potential for the week. Some parts of the country could get sunny spells, DMI’s forecast states.

Vocabulary: solen titter frem – the sun is peeking out

Public servants get 8.8 percent payrise

Wage negotiations between the government and certain types of public sector worker have resulted in an 8.8 percent payrise being agreed for the workers over the next two years, Ritzau reports.

The salary increase is part of a new overenskomst or collective bargaining agreement between the government and representative trade unions. The unions had reportedly targeted a 10 percent increase.

Due to inflation, the agreement will give an effective wage rise of around 3.5 percent, Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said.

People who work for the state will get an increase of 5.9 percent from April 1st, with an additional increase next year.

Vocabulary: et krav – a demand

Record number receive early pensions for work disability

A record number of people aged between 20-34 are now receiving the førtidspension, the allowance given to people exempted from working due to physical or mental health conditions, according to new data from government data bank Jobindsats.

As of January 2024, some 22,925 people receive the pension, up 38 percent over the last five years.

For all age groups, the number is 244,405. That is 40,000 more than in 2019 but less than the 261,000 of 2004.

Vocabulary: stigning – increase

Copenhagen Metro partially closed for next two weeks

The M3 and M4 lines on Copenhagen’s Metro are now closed until February 26th.

The M3 Cityring line, along with the M4 line, will both be closed for over two weeks so that the Metro can run test operations before opening five new stations on the M4 line this summer.

The test runs are a legal requirement for the new stations, which will be served by the same driverless systems as the existing shared M3 and M4 line stations.

Buses will run in place of the closed lines. You can see their schedules and stops here, or check using Denmark’s Rejseplanen app or website.