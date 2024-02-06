Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Frederiksberg council wants to ban mopeds from bicycle lanes

A majority in the Frederiksberg Municipality city council wants to ban mopeds from using bicycle lanes in partnership with neighbouring Copenhagen Municipality.

Danish traffic laws permit mopeds to use bicycle lanes, but they are a problem in the capital where there is a high volume of two-wheeled transport, Frederiksberg councillor Lotte Kofoed told broadcaster DR.

“This is about traffic safety for cyclists. Delivery riders and others on mopeds cause a lack of safety on the [bicycle] paths and we want to put a stop to that,” she said.

Delivery company Wolt is among those to have a large number of drivers who use mopeds in Copenhagen. Wolt head of communication for Denmark, Mikkel Tofte, said the company was prepared to have a dialogue with city authorities.

Vocabulary: knallert – moped

Three border stores to close with all staff made redundant

Many people who live in the southern part of Jutland frequently journey to large stores just over the German border to buy cheaper goods, but three of the stores – whose main customers are border-crossing Danes – have now announced closure.

German border supermarket chain Priss has announced its closure and the shutdown of its three stores near the Danish border.

The company is to close after 12 years, citing difficulty in keeping up with larger competitors.

“The owners have made the difficult decision to close now given we have looked at all options for an long-term and sustainable profitable business model,” director Carsten Christensen told DR.

All staff will lose their jobs when the last Priss store closes in March.

Vocabulary: rentable – profitable / able to break even

Government split over potential return of Uber

The coalition government appears to be at odds with itself about whether to allow shared lift service Uber to operate in Denmark again, after tax spokesperson Anders Kronborg of the Social Democrats contradicted Liberal (Venstre) transport minister Thomas Danielsen’s recent comments on a possible comeback for Uber or similar services.

Kronborg told newspaper Ekstra Bladet that Danielsen "should think more carefully before making such a bombastic announcement".

Uber created skewed competition when the company previously operated in Denmark from 2014-2017, according to Kronborg.

“That’s why I’m obviously saying now that I am not satisfied that the Minister of Transport is suggesting Uber will come back,” he told.

Danielsen said last weekend in an interview with newspaper Politiken that he would not rule out a comeback for Uber.

“Uber can certainly solve many mobility challenges. But I’m not set on any one model,” he told the newspaper.

Uber withdrew from Denmark in 2017 after a new taxi law was passed.

Vocabulary: bombastisk – bombastic

Party wants free school meals for kids

The Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party wants to introduce free school meals for all children in a move it says would help support vulnerable families.

The party says that free school meals for all children at Denmark’s elementary schools (folkeskoler) would ensure children from vulnerable families get necessary healthy meals.

A school meal system would also free up time for families at home, they argue.

“We know that time is a scarce commodity for busy families and this could give an extra half an hour to spend with the family. We think it’s worth it,” leader Martin Lidegaard said.