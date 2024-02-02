Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

Over a thousand new study places available for international students

A political agreement from last year to create more English-language study places at Danish universities has now taken form of a tangible plan, with the places distributed between Denmark’s eight universities.

Prospective international students will be able to take up the places from this year, the Ministry of Higher Education and Science said in a press statement.

Some 1,100 places in total will be added to the capacity for international students.

Randers files police complaint against Nordic Waste

Local authority Randers Municipality has filed a police complaint against soil treatment company Nordic Waste, East Jutland Police confirmed yesterday.

The municipality earlier signalled its intention to report the company, which is at the centre of a landslide of contaminated earth which threatens to damage local environments.

That came after Randers Municipality earlier this week presented an investigation by its lawyers, which placed legal responsibility for the landslide with Nordic Waste.

But the scandal is becoming increasingly complex, with the central government also involved and having confirmed it will investigate Randers Municipality, as well as Nordic Waste, for culpability.

PostNord makes loss of nearly 400 million kroner

Danish-Swedish post delivery service PostNord lost 392 million Danish kroner (592 Swedish kronor) last year, according to annual results published by the company, which is joint-owned by the Danish and Swedish states.

The company’s Norwegian subsidiary was written off to the extent of 900 million kroner last year, a big factor in the poor result, but the Danish arm of the post operator also made a loss.

However, the loss made by PostNord Denmark of 168 million kronor was less than 2022’s result, a negative 286 million kronor.

The company says a major factor in its poor results is a declining volume of post, particularly letters.

Denmark-Sweden bridge half marathon sells all 40,000 tickets in two hours

A half-marathon across the Öresund Bridge connecting Denmark and Sweden, scheduled for June 2025, sold out in two hours after tickets went on sale on Thursday.

The 21.1-kilometre Bridge Run 2025 will be held on June 15th, 2025 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the bridge’s opening in 2000.

Some 40,000 race bibs were available to participants, with no specific requirements for entry. Hopeful runners experienced interruptions and delays on the event's ticket platform amid heavy interest when bibs went on sale on Thursday. The event sold out in two hours, organisers later said.