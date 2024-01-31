Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Crown Prince Christian to act as regent for first time

The 18-year-old Crown Prince Christian is acting as Denmark's regent for the first time between Tuesday and Friday this week while his father, King Frederik X is in Poland for a trade promotion trip.

While his father is away, Christian will take over Frederik's royal duties, for example by ratifying bills passed by parliament.

The trip to Poland was planned long before Frederik took the throne on the abdication of his mother in the New Year.

Danish vocabulary: erhvervsfremstød - trade promotion

Ekstra Bladet newspaper dumps manure at Nordic Waste owner's house

Denmark's Ekstra Bladet tabloid placed a pile of manure outside the house of Torben Østergaard-Nielsen, owner of the scandal-hit waste management company Nordic Waste.

The newspaper placed a sign next to the manure which read "Remove your shit, then we remove ours". The dump was reported to police on the island of Funen at 1.18pm. The waste has since been removed.

A landslide at the company's property in Ølst, near Randers, threatens to pollute the nearby Alling Å and possibly also Randers Fjord.

After the landslide, Nordic Waste filed for bankruptcy, which could mean that the bill for the clean-up ends up with taxpayers.

Danish vocabulary: lort - waste/crap

Novo Nordisk quintuples sales of weight loss drug

The Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk has reported a five-fold increase in sales of its weight-loss drug Wegovy, bringing in revenues of 31 billion krone (€4.2bn).

The new drug helped the company pull of a 31 percent increase in total revenue to 232 billion krone, with diabetes medicine still accounting for the overwhelming majority of turnover.

Ozempic, a diabetes treatment based on the same active substance as Wegovy, also played a significant role, bringing revenues of 95.7 billion. Ozempic is often prescribed off-label as a weight-loss treatment.

Danish vocabulary: at femdoble - to quintuple/increase five-fold

Danish municipalities failed to protect kids’ data on school laptops

Dozens of local authorities in Denmark have been ordered to make sure that data sharing through use of Google on school computers complies with privacy rules.

Some 53 municipalities across Denmark must, by March 1st, show how they will comply with data protection laws going forward, the Danish Data Protection Agency (Datatilsynet) said in a statement on its website.

The ruling is related to a larger, ongoing case in which the legality of use of Chromebook laptops and Google Workspace programmes is under scrutiny in each of the municipalities.

The Data Protection Agency was initially alerted to the issue in 2019, when a parent registered a complaint after finding his eight-year-old son’s name and school were visible in YouTube.

Danish vocabulary: pc-brug - computer use (literally PC-use)