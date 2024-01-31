Danish government to investigate local authority over Nordic Waste scandal

Advertisement

Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke on Wednesday confirmed that Randers Municipality will be investigated in a written comment to news wire Ritzau.

That comes after the government last week announced it had opened an inquiry to determine who was responsible for the contaminated waste landslide at the Nordic Waste facility, which is threatening the environment in parts of Jutland.

The government has appointed its civil lawyer, Kammeradvokaten, to investigate whether the leadership or others connected to soil treatment company Nordic Waste can face economic responsibility or legal sanctions for the landslide, but did not previously confirm a probe into the local administration, Randers Municipality.

A landslide at the company's property in Ølst, near Randers, threatens to pollute the nearby Alling Å and possibly also Randers Fjord.

After the landslide, Nordic Waste filed for bankruptcy, which could mean that the bill for the clean-up ends up with taxpayers.

READ ALSO:

A political majority is now in favour of extending the investigation to include Randers Municipality, Heunicke confirmed.

“We must do everything to avoid Denmark facing a similar situation again with the serious consequences this can have for nature and the local community,” he said.

Advertisement

“We therefore want to make sure that the necessary investigations are carried out, including of the municipality’s role, and we are prepared for the necessary consequences of this,” he said.

Two parties in the coalition government, the Liberals and Heunicke’s Social Democrats, have now proposed investigating Randers Municipality. The third coalition partner, the Moderates, have also said they could back such an investigation.

The Ministry of the Environment is yet to confirm the specifics of any investigation.

Heunicke’s comments on Wednesday come after a probe by Randers Municipality’s lawyers into Nordic Waste concluded on Monday that the company was responsible for the landslide.

The company itself denies acting in breach of the necessary environmental permits issued to it by Randers Municipality.

But the local authority has stated it will file a police report against the company over the landslide, arguing that the gradient of the contaminated earth piles at the company’s facility were too steep.