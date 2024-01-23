Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Liberal Alliance party gets highest ever poll score

Libertarian part Liberal Alliance, which last week welcomed the former far-right leader Pernille Vermund into its ranks, has achieved its highest ever score in a new poll from Voxmeter.

The poll, released yesterday, sees LA take a 13.6 percent of voter backing, up 0.4 percent from its previous best recorded in October last year.

The strong polling represents quite a turnaround for the right wing party since the 2019 election when it crashed at the ballot box, lost several MPs and changed leadership.

It would be the third-largest party in parliament if Monday’s poll results were repeated in an election.

Vocabulary: hidtil – until now/hitherto

High water levels under control in Frederikshavn

Raised sea levels in far northern town Frederikshavn have been brought under control, police said in a post on social media X this morning.

That comes after cars were diverted and pumps brought to the Elling Å river north of the town on Monday evening.

Dozens of houses in the area suffered damage in 2014 when the river burst its banks. A system of dykes has since been constructed in the hopes of preventing the situation from repeating itself.

Vocabulary: digger – dykes / ditches

No prescription needed for paracetamol for children

It has not been possible to purchase over-the-counter suppository paracetamol for children since November, when the Danish Medicines Agency (Lægemiddelstyrelsen) put in place a requirement for a prescription due to a supply shortage.

That requirement has now been lifted with the medicines back in stock, the agency said in a statement yesterday.

Children’s paracetamol contains 125 milligrams of the painkiller.

Some 42,500 packets have been delivered from a Norwegian supplier, according to the medicines agency.

“With the Norwegian packs, there is enough medicine in stock for us to remove the prescription requirement. This makes the situation easier for parents of sick children who need the fever-reducing and pain-relieving medicine in suppository form,” Mette Veje, section leader at the Danish Medicines Agency, told news wire Ritzau.

Vocabulary: stikpille – suppository

Christiania residents want replacement for Pusher Street

After the latest raid of illicit hash market Pusher Street by Copenhagen Police, residents in the Christiania enclave say they want something else to be built on the site as a way of preventing the market stands from returning.

Police and politicians are working towards stamping out the market altogether, with the backing of Christiania residents. The market has fallen under control of organised crime and has been linked to several violent incidents in recent years.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen Police announce Christiania cannabis trade clampdown

“We agree that we have to put something else in its place. But we are finding it very difficult to make a super-realistic plan when we don't know what we're dealing with yet,” Christiania residents' spokesperson Hulda Mader said.

A recent residents’ meeting addressed what Pusher Street and the surrounding area will look like when the market is closed permanently, Ritzau writes.

“We are waiting for the authorities to back us up in terms of financing and security,” Mader said.