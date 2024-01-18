Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Advertisement

Health agency keeps eye on declining influenza cases

The incidence of influenza cases, as well as hospitalisations due to Covid-19, are both falling in Denmark.

National infectious disease control agency State Serum Institute (SSI) which monitors respiratory diseases, said last week that both diseases were on the retreat after peaking around Christmas, but that influenza could potentially spread again with schools and workplaces back to normal after the holiday period.

That has yet to happen, SSI said in its weekly update yesterday.

“This is certainly a positive development. What we can see is that Covid-19 has been prominent, but is now at a much lower level, and you will be able to clearly notice that in the number of infected,” SSI head of section Bolette Søborg said.

“But it’s not the case that we can say with certainty that influenza isn’t coming back,” she said.

The latter virus is “still in season”, she added.

Vocabulary: at fylde meget – to be prominent / dominant

Government wants to give elderly wider care choices

“The government proposes that we broaden free choice in the elderly care area so that this doesn’t only apply when it comes to practical help or personal care, but also to rehabilitation and retraining under the service law,” Economy Minister Stephanie Lose told news wire Ritzau.

“That means [elderly people] will have the option of choosing between a private provider or a skilled member of staff from the municipality that visits them in their home,” she said.

Municipalities currently have a monopoly in relation to providing rehabilitation services to the elderly, but a change in the law, proposed by the government, will give service user the chance to opt for a private subcontractor with authorities footing the bill.

Lose said the change was not due to unsatisfactory quality in existing services, but would increase flexibility without adversely impacting cost.

Vocabulary: genoptræning – rehabilitation

Expert says Denmark’s terror threat by Israel-Hamas war

The terror threat in Denmark has worsened since the war between Hamas and Israel began in October last year, according to Michael Hamann, head of intelligence service PET’s Centre for Terror Analysis.

Hamann cited in particular the potential for radicalisation, which he said has grown during the ongoing conflict.

“We have not seen a situation with such a broad basis for mobilisation and such a great radicalisation potential for many years. The intensity and violent expedition of the current conflict alone has on its own the potential to radicalise,” Hamann told newspaper Berlingske.

The heightened terror threat is likely to be a factor in 2024, he said, with Israeli attacks on Gaza ongoing and costing tens of thousands of civilian lives.

Hamann also told the newspaper that Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7th was one of the "most drastic terrorist attacks since 9/11".

Vocabulary: radikalisering – radicalisation

Former leader of far-right party joins libertarians

Pernille Vermund, the co-founder and former leader of the far-right party Nye Borgerlige, who last week said that party was to be dissolved, has joined the libertarian Liberal Alliance (LA).

LA leader Alex Vanopslagh confirmed Vermund had joined the party in a post on X.

“Liberal Alliance is the party that is best leading the way to a conservative-liberal society, and Alex Vanopslagh has, in my view, an absolutely phenomenal ability to communicate a conservative agenda that is not just about freedom, but also about taking responsibility for more than oneself,” Vermund meanwhile told Berlingske.

LA and Nye Borgerlige share libertarian ideals, but the latter party is considerably more hostile towards immigration.

Although Nye Borgerlige no longer has any MPs and its dissolution is to be recommended at an upcoming extraordinary meeting, it may continue in some form with a number of existing members in discussions about its future.