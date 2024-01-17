Danish Queen’s abdication papers go to parliament and national archives

Advertisement

The Queen signed two identical copies of the declaration of abdication on Sunday in the State Council Chamber or Stadsrådssalen at the Christiansborg Palace, the seat of the Danish parliament.

She then handed the papers to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, at which point her son Crown Prince Frederik became King Frederik X.

She then stood up and beckoned the new King, saying "God save the king", before turning and leaving the room with a cane supplied by her 18-year-old grandson, Crown Prince Christian.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office informed news wire Ritzau that the historic documents would be kept in two separate places: one in the parliament building and another in the National Archives, which are located at Kalvebod Brygge, near Copenhagen's central station.

Only three days after becoming King, Frederik X has published a book, indicating that planning for the abdication may have taken place long before Queen Margrethe II announced her plans in her New Year's Day speech.

The book, titled Kongeord, or "the words of the King", outlines Frederik's understanding of his role and responsibilities and his thoughts about taking it on.

The 112 page book, written in collaboration with the king's biograpger, Jens Andersen, deals among other things with his relationship to the royal line, to Danish history and to Christianity.

"I don't really see it as an abrupt transition to become the ruler," he writes. "It is clear that there will be even more tasks and also some slightly different ones than before, but I will continue to be the same person, and my approach will also be the same as before."