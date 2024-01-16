Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Jutland at risk of snow drifts on Wednesday

Tomorrow will the return of the harsh winter weather that disrupted Denmark at the beginning of the month, although it will be more restrained than the earlier blizzards.

Nevertheless, enough snow is forecast, combined with strong winds, for broadcaster DMI to issue an advance snow drift alert for the majority of Jutland.

The alert is in place from 2am until 8am on Wednesday.

“The wind will be strong to gale force, so there is a high risk of snow drifts which could disturb the morning traffic on Wednesday and probably well into the day as well,” broadcaster DR’s meteorologist Thomas Kaa Mørk said.

Vocabulary: snefygning – snowdrift

Man indicted for 2016 murder of teenager and 2023 kidnapping and rape of 13-year-old

A 32-year-old man has been indicted and will face trial for the rape and murder of 17-year-old Emilie Meng near the town of Korsør in 2016.

The case is a high-profile one because the suspect was not charged by police until last year, when he was arrested in connection with a separate kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl.

He also faces trial for the attempted rape of a 15-year-old girl in 2022.

Children’s charity Børns Vilkår and Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard yesterday urged media to be cautious in reporting details of the trial, which is scheduled to take place at Næstved district court in May.

Børns Vilkår said that details in the indictment could be traumatising for children and young people, and damaging to the victims themselves if they are given wide publicity.

“I sincerely hope that Danish media will take the warning from both myself and Børns Vilkår seriously,” Hummelgaard said.

The Local will report the outcome of the trial with no additional coverage.

Advertisement

Around a third of Danish business leaders optimistic over global economy

There cautious optimism in the Danish business community, with 31 percent of snior business leaders saying they expect growth in the world economy in 2024.

The figure comes from a new study from auditing and consultancy firm PwC and is a more optimistic number than last year, when 8 percent of executives believed in a growing world economy.

“However, optimism is still restrained because the majority expect a decline [in the world economy, ed.] and there are many indications that interest rates and the geopolitical uncertainty and unrest of 2023 will continue to affect the economy in 2024,” PwC’s senior partner and CEO Mogens Nørgaard Mogensen said in a statement.

Vocabulary: topleder – executive / senior business leader

Advertisement

Ministry announces review of Danish language schools

Denmark’s language schools could get a restructuring in coming years after a review of the schools was announced by the immigration ministry.

The aim of the review is ultimately to provide Danish lessons that better cater for the varying needs of people taking the classes, the Danish Ministry of Immigration and Integration said in a statement.

“For foreign employees, being able to talk to the other parents at kindergarten or school can help create a social network in Denmark, which makes them want to stay and continue to contribute to our society,” Immigration and Integration Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek said in the statement.

“It is therefore good that Danish courses are being reviewed so that we ensure we are offering the right thing,” he said.

Vocabulary: kursist – person who attends a course