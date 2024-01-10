Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Queen Margrethe nominated for two 'Danish Oscars'

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, who abdicates on Sunday, has been nominated for the Robert Prize, Denmark's equivalent of an Oscar, for her scenography and costume design on the Netflix film Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction.

The Queen, who has long combined artistic pursuits with her public position, has been nominated for "Scenographer of the year" and Costume designer of the year".

Margrethe cut and pasted around 70 découpages for the film's scenography. She also designed the costumes for, among others, the actor Sidse Babett Knudsen.

Danish vocabulary: en skuespiller - an actor

Faroese government hopes to liberalise abortion 50 years after Denmark

The Faroe Islands' government has submitted a law to parliament that would allow women to have abortions freely up until the end of the 12th week of pregnancy.

When Denmark liberalised abortion in 1973, the Faroes opted out, meaning the islands current legislation dates back to 1956 and only allows abortions in special cases, such as a serious danger to the woman's life or health, or pregnancy due to rape or incest.

According to the islands' justice minister, Bjarni Kárason Petersen, the bill will bring abortion legislation up to date.

"It is not easy to find a solution that satisfies all positions on this very sensitive subject," he told the island's public broadcaster KVF. "But the woman's right to decide over her own body and her reproductive health weighs heavily in this context."

Danish vocabulary: i særlige tilfælde - in special situations

British and Swedish royal families will not attend Danish succession

The succession of the Danish throne on Sunday January 14th will not be attended by representatives from either the Swedish or British royal families.

Both Buckingham Palace and the Swedish palace have confirmed to Danish news wire Ritzau that their respective royal families will not be in attendance as Queen Margrethe abdicates and Crown Prince Frederik becomes king at the end of this week.

While Sunday’s programme has now been published by the palace in Copenhagen, no details of any guest list were included.

Norway’s royal family referred to Danish palace, which has told press it has no comment on whether other European royal families will be present.

Although the British and Swedish royal families will not be present when the Danish throne changes hands, there is plenty to suggest the occasion will be heavily attended by the Danish public.

Ferry operator Molslinjen reports an increase of 25 percent in bookings on crossings between Jutland and Zealand ahead of the succession in the capital on Sunday

Danish vocabulary: at gæste - to be in attendance

Two landslides hit famed Møns Klint cliffs

Møns Klint, the white cliffs that are one of Denmark's tourist hot spots, have been hit by the biggest landslide in more than 15 years.

The landslides, one at the Forchhammers Pynt viewpoint, and the other at the Sommerspirpynten, probably happened on January the 4th or 5th, although no one observed them happening. They have sent large amounts of the white chalk into the sea, replacing the cliff with a gradual slope.

"It's quite unusual. We had a big landslide back in 2007, and that was a little bigger than the one we have seen now this year," Jane Skov Lind, a forester at the Danish Nature Agency, told The Local. "It's quite rare we have landslides as big as this one."

Danish vocabulary: skred - landslides