Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Icy roads and sunshine to start the week

Last week’s bitterly cold temperatures will continue into this week, with sunny and clear skies combining with the ice and frozen snow to form a wintry landscape.

Motorists should take particular caution given the likelihood of ice on the roads.

“It will be a nice day on Monday with sun for a lot of people. On the other hand, it will be cold,” Henning Gisselø, meteorologist with national agency DMI, told news wire Ritzau.

Temperatures could drop as low as 15 degrees below zero in some locations during the day.

Warmer days later this week could meanwhile see partial thawing of the ice.

“The higher temperatures will mean that some of the snow will begin to melt. Not large amounts, but the problem may be that the thawed water will refreeze into ice during the night, and this could cause slippery roads in some places,” Gisselø said.

Vocabulary: smeltevand – thawed water

City buses still suspended, light rail running in Aarhus

Aarhus and Randers – the two cities most severely affected by last week’s snow – are still operating reduced public transport services, according to Monday morning’s update from Midttrafik.

The Light Rail (Letbane) in Aarhus is largely running again after being cancelled for several days last week. There are some cancellations on the L2 line between Aarhus Central and University Hospital.

Aarhus buses remain cancelled with the exception of the 5A line, which is running with delays and irregular services.

In Randers, bus lines 1A, 2A, 3 and 4 are all suspended until at least noon on Monday.

Vocabulary: busdrift – bus services

Huge demonstration in Copenhagen demands Gaza ceasefire

A demonstration against bombardment of Gaza by Israel was expected to be the largest in Copenhagen since the conflict began three months ago, organisers told broadcaster DR ahead of the protest yesterday.

A huge crowd defied the cold to take part in the protest, many carrying Palestinian flags. “Stop genocide in Gaza” and “Free Palestine” were among the visible slogans.

Other flags, along with banners, symbols, flags or flyers from political parties were not permitted by organisers, who are described by DR as “a broad coalition of Palestine solidarity groups and activists”.

“We demand an immediate and lasting ceasefire, unrestricted access to emergency aid, an end to the illegal siege of Gaza and the release of the over 7,000 Palestinian hostages in Israel in exchange for the release of the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza,” a press statement from the organisers said.

Vocabulary: våbenhvile – ceasefire

Denmark says Ukraine to get F-16 jets in second quarter

Denmark's transfer of 19 American-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will take place in the second quarter of 2024, once Ukrainian pilots have completed training, the defence ministry said Saturday.

"Based on the current timetable, the donation should take place in the second quarter of 2024," the Danish ministry said in a statement.

"It's mainly an issue of finishing the training of Ukrainian personnel who will operate the planes."

Denmark, which is replacing its F-16 fleet with more modern F-35 jets, announced in August that it would provide the 19 planes after securing approval from the US government.