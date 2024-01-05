Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

Police still advise against unnecessary journeys in East Jutland

Authorities in East Jutland are still struggling to get road and transport conditions back to normal after blizzards on Wednesday.

In an update posted on social media X this morning, East Jutland Police said its advisory against all unnecessary travel in the region remained in place.

“We are warning of very icy roads in the entire police district and still advice against all non-essential journeys. Authorities are still working to clear and salt the roads,” police said.

“If you need to drive, do it in good time and keep a distance,” they added.

The Southeast Jutland police district has meanwhile lifted a similar warning against non-essential driving, but continues to urge caution.

Vocabulary: at fraråde – to advise against

Electricity price set for spike in east of country

If you’re planning a big clothes wash, it might not be a bad idea to postpone for a day or so, according to a report by news wire Ritzau.

Electricity prices east of the Great Belt could spike to as much as 5.07 kroner per kilowatt hour by this afternoon, data from Andel Energi show. That increases to 7.5 kroner per kWh once transport and taxes are added.

The price before taxes and transport yesterday was 3.66 kroner per kWh, which represents a more normal rate for the time of day.

The average price for today will be 1.45 kroner per kWh, according to NordPool data. Ritzau notes that this is the highest average daily price since January 2023.

Vocabulary: gennemsnit – average

Supermarket chains struggle with deliveries amid cold weather

Some of the country's largest supermarket chains, including Salling Group and Coop, said yesterday they were struggling to get deliveries through.

Trucks transporting goods from depots have not escaped major road disruption caused by the snow, the supermarkets said.

“In general, we are seeing challenges with delivery across most of the country. Anything from a litre of milk to a packet of pasta might not be delivered,” Salling Group media spokesperson Jacob Nielsen told Ritzau.

Coop head of information Jens Juul Nielsen said that “deliveries to our stores across the country are delayed by the weather because the trucks can't get through.”

The problem is “particularly bad in North, Central and East Jutland,” Juul Nielsen said.

Vocabulary: leveringer – deliveries

Covid-19 wave in Denmark 'has peaked' but influenza still spreading

A wave of Covid-19 infections in Denmark has now peaked along with a number of other respiratory infections, according to national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI).

The number of influenza cases is still increasing, however.

Data published by the agency show that the incidence of Covid-19 appears to be declining.

Whooping cough and atypical pneumonia infections also appear to have peaked, while there has been a decrease in the number of hospitalisations with RS virus compared to the preceding week, SSI’s figures show.

Prior to Christmas, SSI named each of the five types of respiratory infection as contributing to a wave of illnesses across Denmark which was not expected to subside until after the holiday season.