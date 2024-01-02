Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Crown Prince couple receive support during traditional New Year event

Crown Prince Frederik, who will become king on January 14th after Queen Margrethe’s abdication, and Crown Princess Mary were greeted with cheers as they attended the annual New Year's Levee (nytårskur) yesterday, news wire Ritzau reports.

The occasion was the first public appearance by the couple since the Queen’s surprise announcement that she will step down from the throne this month after 52 years as monarch, letting Crown Prince Frederik take over as head of state.

Cheering crowds offered their support to the couple as they arrived in pouring rain at the Amalienborg Slotsplads, outside the royal palace in Copenhagen.

The Crown Prince smiled and wished journalists a happy new year, but made no comment on the Queen’s decision to abdicate.

Vocabulary: tronen – the throne

Queen’s importance to Denmark ‘cannot be overestimated’, PM Frederiksen says

In the customary Prime Minister’s New Year speech, broadcast on January 1st, Mette Frederiksen praised Queen Margrethe, saying her contribution to Denmark could “not be overestimated”.

“You have been our anchor when the wind blew. Our conscience in life’s important questions. Our guide during decades in which the Denmark of the future emerged. You have brought us together in both the everyday and the difficult,” Frederiksen said.

The Queen’s surprise abdication has stunned Denmark, with many Danes saying they became emotional when she announced the decision live on television on New Year’s Eve.

Vocabulary: et samlingspunkt – person who brings others together (literally: point of assembly)

Government to provide fertility treatment to families trying for second child

The government is to introduce fertility treatment through the public health system to couples and women trying for a second child.

The decision was confirmed by Frederiksen during the New Year’s Day speech.

“Involuntary childlessness affects far too many. If not ourselves, then someone we know. There are still taboos we must break,” the PM said.

The number of attempts covered by the state will be increased from three to six before couples must instead seek fertility treatment at private clinics, she said.

“We will also introduce free help for child number two, so that hopefully a little brother or sister can come along,” she said.

Vocabulary: fertilitetsbehandling – fertility treatment

New Year's Eve fireworks resulted in several serious eye injuries

Ophthalmology departments across Denmark treated 25 people with eye injuries throughout the night on New Year's Eve, Ritzau reports.

Ulrik Correll Christensen, a senior physician at the eye department at Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet, provided national figures from the evening.

“The number of eye injuries is at the same level as in previous years, but we have seen more serious eye injuries than usual at New Year,” he said.

“Five patients suffered severe eye injuries, in which sight has probably been completely lost in one eye and it will very likely be necessary to remove [the eye] completely,” he said.

Denmark’s New Year’s customs involve setting off prolific amounts of fireworks after the clocks strike midnight. The public is permitted to buy fireworks in the final two weeks of December, meaning amateur fireworks displays are commonplace.

Vocabulary: øjenskade – eye injury