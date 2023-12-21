Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Storm Pia upgraded to 'very dangerous': widespread flooding expected

Denmark's state forecaster DMI has upgraded Storm Pia, which will hit Denmark on Thursday afternoon, to its highest "very dangerous weather" category, warning of storm surges along the West Coast, in the Limfjord, Skagerrak, Kattegat, Great Belt and in the northern part of the Øresund.

"There is a risk that breakwaters can be breached and that water can flow down to low-lying areas inland, where there are roads and houses," meteorologist Hans Peter Wandler told the Ritzau newswire.

He said that the worst hit areas would be around Odense Å, Isefjord and Roskilde Fjord and that people in these areas should move valuables out of their basements and put sandbags around their houses.

Danish vocabulary: meget farligt vejr - very dangerous weather

Storm Pia leads to train and ferry cancellations and possible bridge closures

Storm Pia has led Denmark's track operator, Banedanmark, to stop all trains between Esbjerg and Struer between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning with the number of trains reduced on several other key routes, including between Aarhus and Aalborg and between Roskilde and Holbæk.

The Molslinjen ferry company has also said it will cancel several departures, and ferries to Samsø and between Bornholm and Ystad will also be affected.

Sund og Bælt, which operates Denmark's bridges, said the Great Belt bridge might be closed to all car traffic.

Danish vocabulary: at indstille - to cancel

Margrethe Vestager would like to continue as EU Commissioner

Denmark's EU commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, would like to serve a third term when her second term in the job expires in a year's time, the Social Liberal Party politician has told the Altinget website.

After the European Parliament elections are held in the summer of 2024, a new EU Commission must be formed.

Vestager has just returned to her post as EU Commissioner after being on unpaid leave to pursue a job as president of the European Investment Bank, which instead went to Spain's finance minister, Nadia Calviño.

Vestager has made a name for herself as Commissioner for Competition, issuing billion-dollar fines to companies such as Google and Apple.

Both Dan Jørgensen, Minister for Global Climate Policy, and Morten Bødskov, Business Minister, have been named as possible replacements for Vestager.

Danish vocabulary: en afløser - a replacement

Denmark strikes new record for most rain in a year

Denmark on Wednesday struck a new record for the total annual precitipation, meteorologists said, noting that further increases in annual rain and snowfall could be expected in future years as a result of climate change.

The annual tally of snow and rainfall as of Wednesday was over 907 millimeters (35.7 inches), national meteorological institute DMI said with over a week left in the year.

The previous record since measurements started in 1874 was 905mm, a level reached in 1999 and 2019.

On average, the Scandinavian country sees around 760mm of precipitation annually, but this could increase.

Danish vocabulary: nedbørrekord - precipitation record