Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Storm Pia to disrupt Danish Christmas traffic

Denmark's state forecaster DMI has issued a warning for hurricane force winds on Thursday evening, predicing closed bridges, cancelled ferries, and blocked roads across the country just before the Christmas period.

The storm, which has been dubbed Pia, will hit the west coast of Jutland at 5pm on Thursday, arriving in western and northern Zealand a few hours later. The winds are not expected to lessen until Friday evening.

Danish vocabulary: orkanstyrke - hurricane-strength

October storms and floods cost Denmark 1.2 billion kroner

The high waters that flooded coastal areas in Denmark in October will lead to about 1.2 billion kroner in damage payouts from the Danish Natural Hazards Council, making the storm the most expensive in the organisation's history.

The council has already received 3,300 applications for storm damage compensation, with only two days left until Thursday's deadline.

Storm Bodil in 2013 previously held the record, doing nearly 1 billion kroner in damage.

Danish vocabulary: skader - damages

Advertisement

Denmark agrees to host US troops and equipment in new defence deal

Denmark has struck a historic new defence deal with the US that will allow US troops and equipment to be based permanently on Danish soil, the country's government announced on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the ten-year agreement a "breakthrough in Danish defence" at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

"We live in violent times, with many forces that challenging our democracy and the democratic rules of the game," she said. "We are not going to hide the fact that this agreement with the US marks a new breakthrough in Danish defence policy. It means that American soldiers and equipment can be permanently stationed on Danish soil".

Denmark has declined to host military bases or nuclear warheads for the US or other Nato powers since 1953, a policy brought in to avoid aggravating the Soviet Union.

The new deal ends this 70-year ban, giving the US access to three air bases at Karup, Skrydstrup and Aalborg in south, central and northern Jutland respectively.

Danish vocabulary: forsvarssamarbejde - defence cooperation

Advertisement

EES: EU's new border control system 'to start in October 2024'

The EU's new border control system EES - which will require facial scans and fingerprints for travellers from the UK, USA and other non-EU countries - is set to be rolled out in October 2024, according to reports.

The frequently-delayed new border control system known as Entry & Exit System (EES) is due to be introduced in the second half of 2024, with autumn as the most likely time.

However, Channel Tunnel operator GetLink is reporting that the start date is scheduled for Sunday, October 6th - although this has not been confirmed by the EU.

The European Commission spokesperson for justice, equality and rule of law, Christian Wigand told UK newspaper The Independent: "Member states should be ready by the end of July 2024, after which the exact start date will be published."

The new system replaces the old system of manual passport-stamping with electronic scans of passports and also requires biometric data from passengers travelling from outside the EU.