Everything you need to know about travel in Denmark for Christmas 2023

Danes celebrate Christmas on the 24th December, Christmas Eve, and as this falls on a Sunday this year, some will be working a normal week, meaning travel will be split between Friday 22nd December and Saturday the 23rd, reducing the risk of traffic jams and overcrowded trains and airports.

Travelling by road

The Danish Roads Directorate (Vejdirektoratet), has said in its annual Christmas travel forecast that because travel will be split over two days it does not expect major delays on the roads in the run-up to Christmas, although the 22nd and 23rd will of course be busier than usual.

The biggest risk of traffic jams, it predicts, will come afer Christmas on Boxing Day (December 26th), when people start to go home.

"Boxing Day is normally one of the big travel days of the year, with many people wanting to go home at the same time, which is why this is the day with the greatest risk of queues and extended journey times.

The majority of traffic in the run-up to Christmas will be on the E20 motorway between Copenhagen and Jutland via the island of Funen, with travel peaking between 2pm and 6pm on the 22nd and 11am to 2pm on the 23rd, which the Danes call lillejuleaften, or "Little Christmas Eve".

The directorate recommends travelling outside of these peak times to reduce the risk of getting caught in a traffic jam.

On Tuesday December 26th, increased traffic is expected in both directions between Jutland and Zealand and vica versa and the directorate recommends timing your journey to avoid the busiest time between 11am and 3pm.

Denmark's weather forecasting agency DMI on Wednesday issued a storm warning for Thursday and Friday, which could see restrictions on the Øresund, Little Belt and Great Belt bridges, impacting those driving between Copenhagen and Funen on the 22nd.

Tips for driving during potentially busy periods include keeping a close eye on the weather forecast (DMI), keeping up to date with traffic news, (Trafikinfo.dk or P4 Trafik radio station), having blankets, an ice scraper, shovel and something to drink in the car. Winter tyres are also recommended at this time of year.

The Danish Roads Directorate's traffic light warning system has only one day marked red, meaning a "big risk of traffic jams anxingd delays", which is Boxing Day, or December 26th.

Graphic: Danish Roads Directorate

Flying over Christmas

There are no expected disruptions at Denmark's airports during the Christmas period but do allow plenty of time to check in luggage, as it will be busier than usual. It's a good idea to pack any wrapped Christmas presents in check-in luggage, so you don't have to open them at security if they need checking.

Those travelling from Denmark to Spain should be aware that ground service staff working for Iberia are striking between December 29th and January 1st and then again between January 4th and January 7th.

The strike will directly affect Iberia, Iberia Express and Vueling flights between Copenhagen and Madrid, Barcelona, and Malaga. Flights operated by Easyjet, Ryanair and SAS will not be affected, however, as they do not use Iberia ground staff.

There could be knock-on effects at 29 airports including Madrid-Barajas, Barcelona-El Prat, Palma de Mallorca, Málaga, Alicante, Gran Canaria, Tenerife North and South, Ibiza, Seville, Valencia and Bilbao.

Travelling by train

The S-train commuter trains out of Copenhagen are operating on a changed timetable over Christmas and New Year.

They run on a Friday timetable on Little Christmas Eve (December 23rd),with night trains running until Christmas Eve (December 24th). when the schedule switches to a Sunday schedule.

On Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, S-trains run in the morning on a Sunday schedule with lines A, B and C running every 20 minutes and line F every 10 minutes. There will be no night trains, but the S-trains run an hour longer than usual.

On 27, 28 and 29th December, the S-trains start in the morning as on a weekday, with lines A, B, C and F running every 10 minutes. Lines Bx, E and H are not running and there will be no night trains on these days.

On December 30th, trains run on a normal Saturday timetable with night trains back in operation.

On 31st December, there is a special timetable for those celebrating New Year's Eve, with night trains running every 20 minutes all night, and extra trains laid on between 12.30pm and 6pm.

On January 1st, lines A, B and C will run every 20 minutes and Line F every 10 minutes, but night trains will not be operating.

InterCity and regional trains

Denmark's national train company DSB does not expect any major disruptions to Intercity and regional trains over Christmas and the New Year, with trains on December 22nd following a more-or-less normal timetable for a Friday, and trains on December 23rd and December 24th following normal timetables for a Saturday.

On Christmas Eve, there will be a slightly reduced service in the evening, with trains only running once an hour between Copenhagen, Odense, Aarhus H and Aalborg, Copenhagen, Odense and Esbjerg, Copenhagen and Nykøbing, and Copenhagen and Holbæk. Between Copenhagen and Helsingør, trains will run every half hour from around 6pm.

On December 25th and 26th, trains will follow a normal timetable for a Sunday, with no night trains, and on December 27th, 28th and 29th, there will be a normal timetable and no trains run at night after 27 and 28 December. However, there will be fewer trains during rush hour.

On December 30th, trains will follow their normal timetable for a Saturday, with trains running at night, while on New Year's Eve (December 31st) trains will follow the timetable for a Saturday, and also run at night.

As on Christmas Eve, after 6pm, trains will only run once an hour between Copenhagen, Odense, Aarhus H and Aalborg, Copenhagen, Odense and Esbjerg, Copenhagen and Nykøbing, and Copenhagen and Holbæk.

DSB closes all of its outdoor ticket machines on New Year's Eve to reduce the risk of vandalism, meaning you will need to buy tickets on the DSB.dk website or the DSB app.